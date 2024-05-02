1. A TikTok-famous travel backpack you can pack like a suitcase but will still count as the personal item you put under your seat. It even has a shoe compartment, an easy-access pocket for portable charging, and bonus points: it's got a trolley passthrough in the back so you can secure it on your carry-on! *Swoon*
This one checks all the boxes: super roomy, has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!), and has a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport. And reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats!
Promising review: "One bag handled a week of travel! This bag is like magic! I fit four pairs of shorts, four shirts, underwear, socks, and a couple of workout outfits with sports bras, two pairs of sandals, four bathing suits, a coverup, a sun hat, toiletries, cosmetics, a laptop, a notebook, three device chargers (computer, phone, and Fitbit) and an electric toothbrush. Even when packed to the max, the weight is comfortably distributed so it doesn’t break your back. It fits under the seat perfectly, too. I bought it when it was 50% off, but I’d pay full price knowing how awesome this bag is for travel." —AlexanderK
Get it from Amazon for $494.99+ (available in three sizes and 26 colors/styles)
2. Away's best-selling "bigger" carry-on suitcase that maximizes the space in your luggage...while still being allowed in the overhead bins. A true icon if you ask me! It features a durable hardshell, ~beautifully~ smooth gliding wheels, an interior laundry bag, and more.
TSA Locks: ✅
360 Spinner Wheels: ✅
Promising reviews: "I love my new bigger carry-on! It holds so much more than I expected and rolls very nicely. Very happy with the Sorbet Orange color, it's perfect 🥰" —Michele J
"Got lots of compliments on [my] bigger carry-on. It worked great for our trip and held all I needed with room to spare. Rolls like a dream. Now I want bigger ones in the same color!" —Nancy W.
Get it from Away for $295+ (available in 12 colors; also available in eight other sizes, including carry-on and large checked sizes).
3. A 14-inch under-seat carry-on with wheels because sometimes a backpack or duffel gets too heavy for your poor ol' shoulders. This will ensure you have everything you need...minus the back pain. I'm looking at you, bag over-stuffers! 👀
TSA Locks: ✅
360 Spinner Wheels: ✅
P.S. Reviewers say it fits Spirit Airline's personal size requirement!
Promising review: "I use this bag for 2-3 day trips, and it provides more than enough space for one or two changes of clothes, toiletries, and one pair of shoes. The zipper compartment on one side is great for securing individual items that may shift or move around, e.g., toiletry bags, shoes, and hairdryers. While the other open side, secured by a strap, is ideal for folded clothes. There is even a smaller zipped pocket on the zipper compartment side for small items like important documents, passports, or books. The bag zips closed easily and securely. The handle easily slides up and down with the click of a button...The hard case is surprisingly lightweight yet sturdy. Easily fits under airplane seats and in overhead bins. Recommended." —CAMarathonRunner
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in eight colors; also available in larger sizes and multiple sets).
4. A matching duffel, carry-on, and toiletry bag set with your pick between a backpack or a duffel bag. The carry-on is everyone's favorite style — with spinner wheels, of course. And the set comes in the cutest, easy-to-spot brown trim, so there'll be no mishaps at baggage claim.
TSA Locks: ✅
360 Spinner Wheels: ✅
Promising review: "Super affordable and stylish set. I received several compliments at the airport and these actually look much more expensive than they are. Lots of room, and I was able to fit A LOT inside. Would recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in seven colors and multiple set sizes).
5. THEE slimmest suitcase anyone has probably ever seen. It's fully collapsible and perfect for constant travelers who have limited storage space at home. This baby lies flat and can be stored under your bag or in the back of your closet without taking up much space at all.
TSA Locks: ❌
360 Spinner Wheels: ❌
Promising reviews: "I got so many compliments on this bag! It was such a smooth glide through the airport. Went seamlessly from surface to surface. I didn't see anyone with the same bag in the four airports that I passed through. I got the yellow color, and it has not disappointed! Totally worth the money. Did not scratch. The inside lining feels like silk. It is such great quality! Was delivered promptly." —Mary
"I bought two of the Rollink carry-ons for a cruise. We wanted to be able to fold and store easily in a small cabin. Works great for that. Another thing is that its not only thin but lightweight. It also rolled just fine and looked great! Just this extra thing that made a great holiday even better." —Judy P.
Get it from Amazon for $156.99+ or straight from Rollink for $185+ (available in three sizes and eight colors at both retailers).
6. An anti-theft backpack that opens from the back instead of the front, which means pickpocketers won't get the opportunity to ruin your trip. It's super cute too!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross says: "I recently returned from Italy, and as someone who prefers a small backpack over a purse most of the time, I thought this would be a great purchase, as it would give me some peace of mind as I spent hours wandering around different cities. I'm happy to report that after two weeks of daily use, I'm convinced I'll be bringing it on every trip I take from now on. It's small enough so that it doesn't feel bulky or uncomfortable throughout the day, but has plenty of space for everything you'd need on the go — I fit my wallet, sunscreen, glasses case, hand sanitizer, water bottle, snacks, and even a small umbrella, with room to spare! And the fact that it opens from the back means someone would literally have to pry it off of you to get to your valuables. I bought the medium size in black pebbled faux leather, and it's actually quite cute for the price!"
Promising review: "I bought this backpack to use as a purse while on vacation, and it worked perfectly. The main pouch is protected when you’re walking around because the zipper is protected by your back. There are also two side zippered pockets, one of which kept my phone and the other perfect for sunglasses and a few other items that I wanted to access more easily. I loved that I could wear it as a purse to dinner but use it as a backpack during the day so that my shoulder didn’t get tired. I highly recommend this item!" —Allison
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and 14 styles).
7. A Monos Carry-On Pro suitcase with a convenient sleeve for your laptop, notebook, passport, glasses, and more! The front section has three padded pockets to keep items from being smushed and create a more organized travel experience.
TSA Locks: ✅
360 Spinner Wheels: ✅
Promising review: "This is a fantastic carry-on suitcase! ...I travel 200,000 air miles per year. I need a carry-on that is lightweight, durable, and flexible. Also, I will be traveling extensively in Europe and thus need a carry-on that is compliant with the more strict international carry-on size limits...The interior design of the Monos carry-on maximizes space. I like that the bag opens into two halves. When open, the right side of the bag has a compression pad that reduces the volume of my clothing by about 40%. Impressive for a built-in compression pad. I have easily packed for three or four days on just the right side of the bag by using the built-in compression pad.
The left side of the bag has a zippered compartment that easily holds two or three days' worth of clothing. It seemingly doubles as a divider for wet or soiled clothing. You could also use it for incidentals or health and beauty items.
The front of the bag has a zippered pouch that accommodates a laptop computer or an iPad and other travel items such as a passport, earbuds, headphones, etc. This pouch is extremely well equipped with zippered pockets and ample room to reach a hand in to retrieve items in-flight...
The exterior design is beautiful. Sleek, minimalist design with quality materials that look and feel like a high-end suitcase. The zippers are durable and of the highest quality I have had on a suitcase. The wheels move effortlessly across all types of surfaces. The bag itself is lightweight (I can lift it with one finger when empty) and handles the weight well when fully packed. The telescoping handle extends higher than my Hartmann carry-on and is extremely stable when trolling my backpack...
As a person who travels extensively I can say with confidence this is the best carry-on bag on the market. I am extremely pleased with this high-quality carry-on bag!" —Douglas V.
Get it from Monos for $325 (available in 12 colors).
Pssst.... If you're on a budget, Amazon has a similar suitcase for only $99.99! 👀
8. A genius hardshell suitcase with a cup holder *and* a phone holder so you can sip and watch with ease while you travel! It also has a charging port for any electronics, and reviewers say that the phone holder works great as a bag-, hat-, and neck pillow holder, too. *Immediately adds to cart*
TSA Locks: ✅
360 Spinner Wheels: ✅
Promising review: "Wheels feel like gliding on air! I really like the open at the top as it is lighter and faster to open if you need to get into your luggage. You can use any power source you want inside. Has just enough flex to stuff but is hard enough to keep its shape and fit easily in the overhead bin of airplanes. Liked that I could use the cup holder and still use it as a footstool at the same time! TSA lock works slick. Smooth surface looks inviting for artwork or stickers IMO." —Sunddanse
Get it from Amazon for $189.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors).
9. An aesthetically pleasing cloud-like hardshell suitcase that, according to reviewers, lives up to the look and glides just as smoothly as you think it would. It's lightweight, features 360-degree spinner wheels, *and* has a TSA combination lock so that your airport journey is a ~breeze~.
TSA Locks: ✅
360 Spinner Wheels: ✅
Promising reviews: "Beautiful suitcase! Very light but very sturdy and can hold a lot! Moves easily in the airport and easy to lift in and out of the car!!" —Marysia M.
"So cute and well made! I bought this suitcase based on looks alone. It is just so adorable and a perfect carry-on size. I traveled with it for the first time last week and was very impressed with the quality and construction. I dragged it all over Manhattan, and the wheels work like a dream. The zippers are also very hardy and the handle extension is very smooth. Everywhere I took it, I got compliments from strangers on the street. I will definitely consider buying more sizes from this brand." —Anne Lindeberg
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in three sizes, four colors, and a set of two).
10. A Beis backpack with a trolley passthrough ✅, comfortably padded straps ✅, TWO water bottle pockets ✅, and it opens up wide like a suitcase. Somehow, this beauty still looks sleek and modern. It's perfect for weekend trips (or overnight trips for you over-packers) and works great as a personal item, too. Thank you, Shay Mitchell!
Traveling pro and BuzzFeed Editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this backpack:
"I snagged this backpack after hearing my colleague Chelsea Stuart sing its praises. I had a trusty (now discontinued) InCase backpack I used as a personal item, and it served me well on dozens of trips for about five years. But I wanted a bag that opens up like a suitcase for easier packing. Since buying, I've taken it on countless weekends and international trips. Including, like I said up there ^, to Iceland with just this and a space vac bag full of clothes.
Inside, you'll find a mesh zippered pocket and a plastic pocket perfect for your toiletries. I can fit enough wet toilet toiletries in the second pocket as I'd be allowed to carry on for a plane. In the mesh pocket, I put other necessities like cotton swabs, medicine, eyeglasses, etc. The main compartment is deceptively deep, so you can easily roll clothes and Lego-fit them in together without using packing cubes. In fact, I fit all of the stuff in the second picture in that section (a romper, PJs, a bikini, sunscreen, five pairs of undies, a pair of jean shorts, a nap dress, three pairs of socks, two pairs of sandals, two T-shirts, a slip skirt, sleep mask, curling iron, mini flat iron, makeup bag, and tote bag). AND it has stretchy X-straps to keep it all secure like you'd see in a roller suitcase so when I unzip it, everything stays put. But before I forget, there's a separate cushioned laptop pocket close to the backpack straps that I found works well for books or a Kindle if your travel leaves you laptop-less.
I love that this backpack has DEEP side pockets so your umbrella or water bottle won't fall out. In fact, I stuck a flashlight and an umbrella in one side pocket. (You could always use a flashlight.) Plus! It has a generously sized pocket on the front of the backpack with easy access for sunglasses, snacks, writing pens...all sorts of those little extras you need to access quickly. To top it all off, the backpack straps and top handle are STURDY. I felt totally secure toting it around and slinging it into overhead storage compartments on the trains. I love the look and construction of it with faux leather and sturdy black canvas, and the trolley passthrough to easily fit on my roller suitcase I'm about to drag through a bunch of airports. At nearly $80, this isn't the cheapest backpack option but if you're a frequent traveler, you'll get so much mileage on it and seriously save on some baggage fees, making it well worth the cost. This backpack and I are going places, for sure. And if something ever happens to it — though I highly doubt it because it's SO sturdy — I'll 100% buy another. I'm obsessed!"
Get it from Beis Travel for $88 (available in eight colors).