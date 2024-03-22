Skip To Content
    26 Target Pieces For Anyone Who Wants To Look Stylish All Spring Long

    "Ooh, I love that. And that. And *that*." –you, going through this list.

    Alyshia Hull
    by Alyshia Hull

    BuzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A sleeveless denim jumpsuit for an effortless blend between comfort and style. This piece is destined to serve as the perfect canvas for all your springtime fashion adventures.

    Model in a sleeveless denim jumpsuit with a waist tie and wide-leg pants, standing with one hand touching neck
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m loving this casual cute jumpsuit. It can be thrown on for brunch with your girls or date night with bae. I think it runs just a tad large but is fitted in all the right places. Run, don’t walk, to pick this up." —calicandy

    Price: $30.80 (originally $44; available in sizes 00–30)    

    2. A puff-sleeve dress that'll add a touch of fun flair to your wardrobe. *Florals for spring??? Groundbreaking.* Wear it to daytime brunch or dress it up for a romantic evening out.

    model in a pink floral dress
    Target

    Promising review: "This might be my new favorite dress. Purchased it for spring family photos and bought more colors now because it’s so cute. I’m 5’6” 135lbs and the small fits like a glove. 👌🏻" —cassmurph

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–4X and four prints)

    3. A puff-sleeve crop perfect for sunny weather with its touch of playful elegance and stylish springtime colors.

    Model in a yellow cropped blouse and high-waisted white pants, standing posed for a fashion showcase
    Target

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

    4. A crop top aka a staple for springtime vibes. As the weather warms and you find yourself wanting to show a little more skin, consider this colorful lil' beeb.

    A smiling model in a casual pink crop top and matching skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a great affordable option for laying over sleeveless tops in cooler weather!" —cmh8561

    Price: $3.50 (originally $5; available in sizes XXS–4X and six colors)

    5. A set of cargo pants that are the ultimate combination of utility and style. (Just look at all those pockets!!!) Plus, they're loose so you won't feel suffocated as you strut your stuff.

    model posing in a lavender top and gray cargo pants, hand on hip, looking towards the camera
    Target

    Promising review: "For reference I am 5' tall! and these were great on me. I got a size Medium and it was perfect size for me! The elastic on the back is best for curves!! I want to buy these pants in all colors! Comfy and put together!!"  – AmaMoni

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XXS–4X and five colors)

    6. A pair of '90s slim denim overalls giving you the perfect springtime statement piece. Whether you're picnicking in the park or exploring the farmers market, these overalls will add a touch of retro flair to your wardrobe.

    A person models a white shirt under black overalls with rolled-up ankle cuffs
    Target

    Promising review: "The best plus size overalls! Very dark black. Soft and a bit stretchy. Strong buttons. Perfect length, I’m 5.9”. Seem durable. Please make more colors!" —Sammus35

    Price: $28 (originally $40; available in sizes 00–17)

    7. A pair of two-band sandals perfect for casual comfort and easy style during the warmer months. Also, if you get them a bit dirty, you can easily hose them off!

    Blue double-buckle slide sandal on a plain surface. Suitable for casual wear
    Target

    Promising review: "So comfy and perfect for spring and summer! Love how easy they are to slide on and off. Super affordable too! Hoping to purchase in more colors." —gemtay

    Price: $10 (available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors)

    8. A textured ruffled top for adding a touch of playful charm to your wardrobe that doesn't require you to spend hours planning your picnic date 'fit the night before.

    model in a textured red top and blue jeans posing for a shopping article
    Target

    Promising review: "I loved this shirt, however it is definitely orange, not red as noted as one of the color options." —J2thelo

    Price: $22.40 (originally $28; available in sizes XXS–4X and also in black)  

    9. A pair of ankle booties because they are stylish and will keep your toes warm on chillier spring days. It's a win-win.

    Ankle boot with animal print and side zipper, suitable for fashion-forward shopping choices
    Target

    Price: $64.99 (originally $99.99, available in sizes 5.5–12 and four colors)  

    10. A maxi skirt great for pairing with a fitted tank top or a flowy blouse. It's versatile enough to wear to a garden party or to dress up with a statement necklace for a night out.

    model in a sleeveless top, floral skirt, and white boots, posing with hand on skirt hem
    Target

    Promising review: " SO cute! I have been looking for a skirt like this that actually fits my curves for so long. It’s the perfect length, not too tight on my stomach and thighs but actually fits at the waist. I wish they had more colors!! I’m a 14-16 normally and got XL for reference!" —Maggie

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XXS–4X and in three colors)  

    11. A flutter mid-sleeve dress bringing charm and elegance to your next Sundy brunch. Dress it up with heels for a night of dancing or pair it with sandals for a casual daytime look.

    Model wearing a pink floral midi dress with puff sleeves and v-neckline, paired with strappy sandals
    Target

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this dress!!! The fabric is flowy and hugs body perfectly. The back detail is stunning as well. Perfect summer dress!"  —Maria

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–4X and in two colors)  

    12. A pair of high-rise shorts that are the ultimate wardrobe essential for staying cool and stylish during the warmer days ahead.

    Target

    Promising review: "I bought 3 different colors, and I absolutely love these shorts. They look super cute in and fit nicely. The cream-colored ones are a little see through so be mindful of the underwear you wear. The pink ones are super bright, almost neon and I love it." —Yay

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25; available in sizes 0–26 and in eight colors)

    13. A faux leather skirt for an edgy yet chic staple every wardrobe needs. This would be sooo cute with a cozy knit sweater and ankle boots, too. (Not that I'm dreaming of cold weather so soon.)

    Person wearing a miniskirt paired with ankle boots in a shopping context
    Target

    Promising review: "I Love this skirt! Can be styled so many ways and so comfy." —Raffie0702

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X)

    14. A springtime dress you can pair with so many options — think tennies and oversized glasses for a trip to the grocery store or sandals and a sunhat for a walk along the water.

    Model in a sleeveless pink dress standing with one hand stretched out, paired with white sneakers
    Target

    Promising review: "It is a nice dress for an errand run on a day off!! Simple and cute with good quality!! Size up for a more comfy fit." —Ashley

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–4X and eight colors)

    15. A set of wide-leg ankle pants offering both comfort and sophistication meaning you can sport them to the office during your hybrid schedule and also to happy hour after.

    Wide-leg black jeans paired with strappy sandals, image focuses on lower half of the body
    Target

    Promising review: "So perfect for a tall gal. Love the length and the fit. Fits true to size, maybe slightly big. Pair with a fitted tee and some sandals and you’re good to go! Will definitely get more colors." —MCM

    Price: $19.60 (originally $28; available in sizes 00–30 and seven colors)

    16. A pair of denim overalls if you're looking to bring ~farmer-core~ vibes into your warm-weather wardrobe. Layer this over a shirt on chilly spring days or wear it by itself when it's simply too hot to function.

    Model in denim overalls and a white long-sleeve top, carrying a clutch, posing for a shopping ad
    Target

    Promising review: "WEARING OVER AND OVER. I bought these for a Halloween costume but will get so much more use out of them BECAUSE THEY ARE SO CUTE. The quality of the fabric feels expensive and high-end while maintaining the perfect fit. Completely true to size. Sometimes, overalls can be saggy in the crotch or give you high waters. Neither of those is a problem with these." —eyeofthewitch

    Price: $28 (originally $40, available in sizes 00–28)

    17. A cargo jacket because you need a light jacket now that it's *almost* time to retire that puffer for the season. This is the perfect piece to keep your arms warm but not overheated.

    model in a casual cream jacket and jeans with hands in pockets
    Target

    Promising review: "I love everything about this jacket. Great fit. Good quality. Awesome price." —Missy

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

    18. A floral chiffon dress perfect for embracing the season's blooming vibes with style.

    Person in a floral dress holding a handbag, suitable for a shopping article on trendy outfits
    Target

    Promising review: "Dreamy, romantic, so cute. I got a lot of compliments. Love the material, style and color options. I'd recommend this to everyone, all sizes!" —mayla

    Price: $44.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and five colors)

    19. A cardigan aka a year-round fave thanks to its ability to layer perfectly over a turtleneck in the winter and loosely drape over a crop in the spring.

    Person wearing a turtleneck, cardigan, and leather skirt gives a thumbs up
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute, perfect for cold weather or cold indoor place. It’s soft and really nice :)" –Gabygabs 

    Price: $16.50 (originally $30; available in sizes XS–4X and six colors)

    20. A canteen crossbody bag bringing picnic in the park vibes to your everyday wardrobe.

    Round white fabric crossbody bag with a gold-toned strap buckle
    Target

    Promising review: "This purse is just too cute! I purchased one for myself as well as my daughter because I loved the shape of the purse. I can put my phone, keys, a small wallet, and a couple of other small items in, but I usually just have my money and cards in the purse without my wallet to save room. I also like the outside feeling of the material it almost feels like a suede." —LogiTech Mouse

    Price: $25 (available in three colors)

    21. A shrunken tank top destined to match anything in your closet. Style it with your favorite jeans or under a light sweater for a casual office look.

    Model in sleeveless top and white pants posing. Shopping for contemporary casual wear.
    Target

    Promising review: "Bought this tank top in several colors because it is perfect for all my favorite summer pants and skirts. I have zero complaints." —JaKo

    Price: $5.60 (originally $8, available in sizes XS–4X and six colors)

    22. A loose blazer because business casual is not only a workday look. This baby brings sophistication to your OOO fits and is perfect for spring with its pastel color options.

    model in a casual light blazer and trousers with a white top, posing with hands in pockets
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute and comfortable. Great for work. Easy to iron if needed.  Fits good with a little extra room. Probably could have got a medium, but I like the looser fit. Definitely happy with my purchase." —Tina

    Price: $38 (available in sizes XS–4X and in two colors)

    23. A pair of low-heeled mules which can be paired with almost any of your summer dresses and bring a little touch of elegance to any look.

    Strappy heeled sandal with a block heel on a solid background
    Target

    Promising review: "I really love these heels! I bought the black and nude in store. The nude is more of a blush pink in person, the pictures online are not very accurate. I am 6 feet tall and clumsy with very narrow feet and these are super comfortable to walk in. Great [swap for] Reformation heels for a fraction of the price. The shoes feel well made and I think they will hold up well!" —cmd

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in three colors)

    24. A beach bag for carrying your books, phone, magazines, and snacks on any upcoming park days.

    Target

    Promising review: "Not much to say other then this is the perfect simple beach tote. The mesh is great to keep sand filtered out — I was using a canvas bag before this and it was a real nusinace to keep it sand-free. Pockets on the outside are a plus! Plenty of room for a towel (or even two) and a pouch, drink, etc." —Ana

    Price: $10 (available in six colors)

    25. A pair of biker shorts that scream "SPRING IS HERE." Wear them with a cropped tank top and sandals for a laid-back yet stylish look perfect for enjoying the warmer weather.

    Person standing in purple patterned shorts and black sneakers. Suitable for a shopping category focused on casual wear
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the texture of the fabric and they’re very comfortable." —feebs

    Price: $20.40 (originally $24; available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors)

    26. A skort because there's nothing better than a skirt that is comfortable, stylish, and won't have you accidentally flashing people on the pickleball court.

    Model in a casual blue skirt and white sneakers, emphasizing the skirt&#x27;s fit and style for shopping context
    Target

    Promising review: "Yay! A slightly longer non-mini skort that doesn’t have my bottom showing in the shorts out the back side. I’m 5’10 and a young mom and this skort is really cute and fits perfectly. Please make more colors Target! Also, it does run a little big so you can size down for a fitted feel or up for a looser feel. I could do either and would be fine, just comes down to personal preference. My fellow mommies: This is a good one. 🤍" —Lusara

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.