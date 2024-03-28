I love a good action flick, and they become even more exciting when women take the lead in all the fighting.
From The Bride's bloody war with the Crazy-88 in Kill Bill: Volume 1 to Diana charging through No Man's Land like a beast in Wonder Woman, there is a never-ending catalog of iconic female characters demonstrating their bravery with a threat level of 100.
These famous scenes constantly receive acknowledgment for how they empower women, so I'd like to add a few more legendary moments from films that deserve far more recognition.
See below a list of some of my favorite women warrior scenes that inspire me daily.
**WARNING** MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!