10 Iconic ‘90s And ‘00s Teen Show Revivals That Capitalized Off My Nostalgia

I grew up watching a lot of the classic teen shows from the ‘90s and ‘00s. My young and angsty tween self always felt sad when these shows ended. I would ask myself the questions, “how could this be the end?” and, “who does the main character end up with?” Flash forward 25 years later, I guess some studios preyed on that nostalgia from viewers like me and have given several of these shows a revival of some kind.
So let’s get to it. Here are 10 TV revivals of teen shows from the ‘90s and ‘00s that got my attention.
By the way, I'm aware that this list could be longer, but I'll be focusing on revivals that are a direct sequel to the original.