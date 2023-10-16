10 Iconic ‘90s And ‘00s Teen Show Revivals That Capitalized Off My Nostalgia

I grew up watching a lot of the classic teen shows from the ‘90s and ‘00s. My young and angsty tween self always felt sad when these shows ended. I would ask myself the questions, “how could this be the end?” and, “who does the main character end up with?” Flash forward 25 years later, I guess some studios preyed on that nostalgia from viewers like me and have given several of these shows a revival of some kind.