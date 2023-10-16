    10 Iconic ‘90s And ‘00s Teen Show Revivals That Capitalized Off My Nostalgia

    I don't know if we really needed a Fuller House.

    I grew up watching a lot of the classic teen shows from the ‘90s and ‘00s. My young and angsty tween self always felt sad when these shows ended. I would ask myself the questions, “how could this be the end?” and, “who does the main character end up with?” Flash forward 25 years later, I guess some studios preyed on that nostalgia from viewers like me and have given several of these shows a revival of some kind.

    So let’s get to it. Here are 10 TV revivals of teen shows from the ‘90s and ‘00s that got my attention.

    By the way, I'm aware that this list could be longer, but I'll be focusing on revivals that are a direct sequel to the original.

    1. Girl Meets World (2014–2017)

    Three teens sitting together in school.
    Disney

    The original: Boy Meets World

    In this revival, the spotlight is on Riley, the daughter of Cory and Topanga, as she navigates the journey of adolescence and what it means to grow up. I have mixed feelings about this one. Like the original, I appreciated the intentional life lessons it teaches young audiences. But something about Riley’s coming-of-age story did not stand out to me. I found myself being more invested in the side storylines involving the characters from the original series. Still, this reboot proved to be successful and I watched it to the end.

    Where to watch: Disney+

    2. Fuller House (2016–2020)

    DJ and a man looking shocked.
    Netflix

    The original: Full House

    The eldest Tanner daughter, DJ, is a mom with three kids of her own who moves back into her childhood SF home with best friend Kimmy Kibbler and sister, Steph, by her side. Unimaginative title aside, this reboot was so-so. As the new head of the family, DJ didn't possess the same captivating presence that Danny had. The jokes didn’t land and Kimmy was made to be even more unbelievably quirky. The reboot is saved a little bit by Steph, and the original trio (Danny, Jesse, and Joey) making recurring appearances throughout the series. In my opinion, we could have done without this one.

    Where to watch: Netflix

    3. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016)

    Lorelei and Rory.
    Netflix

    The original: Gilmore Girls

    In this four-part mini-series reboot, 10 years have passed and Rory makes her way back to Stars Hollow, embarking on a journey of change alongside her mother, Lorelai. Was it needed? No. Was it good? Also, no. You would think Rory would grow from her mistakes in the original series, but alas, her growth was moot as she somehow regressed during the decade away and is making worse decisions. Appreciated the cameos, as with all revivals, but this series was not worth revisiting.

    Where to watch: Netflix

    4. Raven's Home (2017–Present)

    Raven and Chelsea in the kitchen.
    Disney

    The original: That’s So Raven

    When I learned That’s So Raven got a reboot, I was excited to see our favorite teenage psychic back in action now as an adult with a psychic kid of her own! Sadly, this revival does not come close to matching the cutting-edge brilliance of the original. And the acting from the new young cast missed the mark for me. But I guess Raven’s star power alone still captured audiences since it's managed to outrun the original series by two seasons! Raven’s still got it.

    Where to watch: Disney+

    5. The Conners (2016–Present)

    ABC

    The original: Roseanne

    This reboot actually takes the original Roseanne character out but continues the story through her adult children who are still figuring out life as a dysfunctional family. Unfortunately, without the spunky, loud-mouthed matriarch, this reboot falls flat and forces a lot of different storylines that don’t make sense. I’m surprised it got the green light for another season, but maybe the fandom brings enough views.

    Where to watch: Hulu

    6. Veronica Mars (2019)

    Veronica looking concerned.
    Hulu

    The original: Veronica Mars

    Veronica is now an adult and a full-time private investigator! This revival is an example of a teen-to-now adult story done right. The new season retains the dark, thrilling tone of the original three seasons, and even adds more high stakes. The best part is that it doesn’t rely too much on the nostalgia. They did somehow ruin the overall story though with that final plot twist. IYKYK. This revival had potential, but alas, it too was cancelled.

    Where to Watch: Hulu

    7. Saved by the Bell (2020–2021)

    The cast cheersing with burgers.
    Peacock

    The original: Saved by the Bell

    This revival series reunites the original characters as adults, with some of them having teens of their own attending Bayside High. I liked this revival. It welcomed the cheesiness with open arms, with corny jokes and all. The character growth was there, and they openly poked fun at how problematic the original characters were back then. I'm so bummed that this revival got canceled so soon.

    Where to watch: Peacock

    8. iCarly (2021–2023)

    Carly on live stream.
    Paramount+

    The original: iCarly

    I was not expecting an iCarly reboot! As an early '90s kid, I feel like I grew up with Carly. Now, we see Carly trying to figure out life as an adult, and it’s like we’re going through the journey all over again. Overall, I enjoyed the reboot and I’m glad that it kept the original's wackiness. I was concerned that it would not be the same without Sam, but the show still holds its own without her. Sadly, this reboot also got the boot.

    Where to watch: Paramount+

    9. That '90s Show (2023–Present)

    Donna and Eric sitting on the hood of the car.
    Netflix

    The original: That '70s Show

    This series follows Donna and Eric’s daughter Leia (of course) and her own experiences hanging out in Point Place with her own group of misfits. I gave the reboot a shot and sadly was not impressed. Like other reboots, this one had some fun cameos from the original, bringing back many of the cast members. However, no one in this new cast of youths is likable. The only redeemable part of the series is Kitty and Red, who return as regulars. We'll see if it gets better in the second season.

    Where to watch: Netflix

    10. Zoey 102 (2023)

    Paramount+

    The original: Zoey 101

    Zoey reunites with her PCH squad for Quinn and Logan’s wedding in this film reboot. This was an unexpected revival that I was surprised got the green light. Despite my better judgement, curiosity got to me so I gave it a watch. I was happy that most of the cast returned for the reboot and that my favorite couple in the original are still together. Despite the positives, the story was predictable and there was no character development at all. I really hope this doesn’t get a full series.

    Where to Watch: Paramount+

    While I enjoy revisiting my favorite characters, Hollywood really needs to step up and start producing original stories.

    Let me know in the comments what you think about these revivals. Are there any shows from the '90s or '00s that you would like to see get a rebooted?

