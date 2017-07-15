24 Raven Moments That Will Make You Want To Applaud

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Raven's Home, the spinoff of That's So Raven, premieres on July 21th. In honor of its release, we're bringing back some of Raven's best moments from That's So Raven. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 1. She tried to encourage healthy eating. With a sick freestyle. View this video on YouTube youtube.com 2. But she never ate too healthy. Seriously though, heaven forbid she touch a veggie burger. View this post on 3. Or exerted herself too much. Honestly, she's not wrong. What kind of person thought teaching kids to climb a vertical rope was a valuable use of time? View this post on 4. She would do anything to make her best friend happy, even if it required being extra corny... View this post on 5. ...and was a pretty good older sister, like the time her dad blew up the bathroom and she graciously offered up her own. View this post on 6. She didn't take sass from anyone, especially when it came to her level of cuteness... View this post on 7. ...and was never afraid of using threats, particularly when it came to how sweet and cute she was. View this post on 8. She always put Eddie in his place, especially when he was living in a fantasy... View this post on 9. ...so pretty much all the time. View this post on 10. She had zero tolerance for cheaters, especially when a bad weave was involved. View this post on 11. She schooled her teacher, like the time she explained why one really shouldn't call on a student not raising her hand... View this post on 12. ...and aced English class with the world's best summary of Romeo and Juliet. View this post on 13. She was the OG beauty guru... View this post on 14. ...and had a natural winning smile that definitely added to the whole beauty and cuteness thing. View this post on 15. She told the truth, in the most blunt way possible... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 16. ...even when it hurt. View this post on 17. She wasn't shy about expressing her feelings, especially when it came to one emotion in particular: hatred... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney / Via drake-ramoray.tumblr.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 18. ...and knew how make people do the work for her, like the time she *prompted* a guy to ask her out. View this post on 19. She was prepared for every situation, especially ones that required food... View this post on 20. ...and literally always had a plan, which frequently backfired. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney / Via distractful.tumblr.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 21. She was a poet and fashion icon all rolled into one. View this post on 22. She had a sick catchphrase... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney / Via velvetire.tumblr.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 23. ...and some wild costumes. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney / Via drake-ramoray.tumblr.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 24. But most importantly, she was a trailblazer. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney / Via callurm.tumblr.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin We can only hope that she will continue to kill it on Raven's Home. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments