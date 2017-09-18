We Got Our First Sneak Peek At The "Tomb Raider" Reboot And I'm Beyond Here For The Badassery

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy So in case you hadn't heard, they're rebooting Tomb Raider. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Paramount Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin You know...Lara Croft, the popular video game badass who was brought to life on screen twice previously, with Angelina Jolie playing the ~titular~ character. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Paramount Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Woka woka woka. Well today, the reboot's official account tweeted out the first poster. Tomb Raider @tombraider Her legend begins. #TombRaider, in theaters March 2018. 04:07 PM - 18 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite As well as a lil' tease for the full-length trailer, dropping tomorrow Sept. 19, 2017. Tomb Raider @tombraider The #TombRaider movie trailer drops tomorrow, in theaters March 2018. @tombraidermovie 04:33 PM - 18 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite This version includes Alicia Vikander playing Lara Croft on screen better than I ever could in the game, so...she's got me there. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Like, she didn't get killed immediately BY the log, so she's already doing better than me. Most fans are definitely looking forward to seeing more. Kush Ermac @jonnyblaze708 new #TombRaider movie poster looks great! hopefully the trailer is promising. 04:23 PM - 18 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Joe Fourhman @fourhman I dig that the Tomb Raider movie poster includes that murderous spiky mountain climbing thing. 04:19 PM - 18 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite While others are being careful not to let their faves get too close. Britton Peele @BrittonPeele I keep letting video game movies get close to me, and then I get hurt... But I'll see this Tomb Raider reboot. https://t.co/gzNRTiFyIE 04:12 PM - 18 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Jake 🎥 @TheJakeMan731 Plz let Tomb Raider be the first good movie based on a video game franchise. 04:19 PM - 18 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Either way, I'm pumped for the full-length trailer, dropping Sept. 19, 2017! dakota @wayhaugts i think it's time for me to play tomb raider again 04:21 PM - 18 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments