We Got Our First Sneak Peek At The "Tomb Raider" Reboot And I'm Beyond Here For The Badassery

*Runs out to buy tank tops and cargo pants immediately*

Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

So in case you hadn't heard, they're rebooting Tomb Raider.

Paramount Pictures

You know...Lara Croft, the popular video game badass who was brought to life on screen twice previously, with Angelina Jolie playing the ~titular~ character.

Paramount Pictures

Well today, the reboot's official account tweeted out the first poster.

Her legend begins. #TombRaider, in theaters March 2018.
As well as a lil' tease for the full-length trailer, dropping tomorrow Sept. 19, 2017.

The #TombRaider movie trailer drops tomorrow, in theaters March 2018. @tombraidermovie
This version includes Alicia Vikander playing Lara Croft on screen better than I ever could in the game, so...she's got me there.

Like, she didn't get killed immediately BY the log, so she's already doing better than me.
Warner Bros.

Like, she didn't get killed immediately BY the log, so she's already doing better than me.

Most fans are definitely looking forward to seeing more.

new #TombRaider movie poster looks great! hopefully the trailer is promising.
I dig that the Tomb Raider movie poster includes that murderous spiky mountain climbing thing.
While others are being careful not to let their faves get too close.

I keep letting video game movies get close to me, and then I get hurt... But I'll see this Tomb Raider reboot. https://t.co/gzNRTiFyIE
Plz let Tomb Raider be the first good movie based on a video game franchise.
Either way, I'm pumped for the full-length trailer, dropping Sept. 19, 2017!

i think it's time for me to play tomb raider again
