TVAndMovies

Here Are 29 Movie Trailers That Really Sold Their Movies

This post has been approved for all audiences.

Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

We recently asked movie lovers in the BuzzFeed Community to name a movie that they felt had a better trailer than a final product. Here are some of the responses:

1. Sucker Punch (2011)

Sucker Punch had one of the coolest trailers ever. While I am still a fan of the movie (can't help but love badass women in cool clothes), the trailer was ten times more epic.

amandav4bb8241e2

2. Lucy (2014)

Scarlett Johansson's an amazing action actor and the premise was awesome, but there was something missing, or maybe they tried to wrap up (the plot) too hastily.—jeanettec439d752da
Universal Pictures

3. Abduction (2011)

That damn Taylor Lautner movie. It came out on my birthday and I was so excited.—savannae2
Lionsgate Entertainment

4. Click (2006)

I was expecting an Adam Sandler comedy, not a movie that rips your heart out only to have it all be a joke in the end. I respect the message, but I wanted the funny.—aubreyraynet
Columbia Pictues

5. Gamer (2009)

Hands down the trailer for Gamer was amazing. Michael C. Hall in the trailer gave me chills while Marilyn Manson performing "Sweet Dreams" made it seem badass.—candicel4693a4d12
Lionsgate Entertainment

6. The Family Stone (2005)

The trailer lures you in with Sarah Jessica Parker playing the quirky, uptight girlfriend coming home to meet the family for the holidays. The family obviously disapproves! She offends them! Wacky sibling hi-jinx ensue! But then BAM! Diane Keaton has cancer! She dies! WHY? WHY?! ARE YOU THERE GOD ITS ME MARGET, WHY?! Worst trailer representation of a movie ever.—krisp41c399978
20th Century Fox

7. Atomic Blonde (2017)

It was a great movie, and I LOVE it. I've seen it in theatres three times now, but the trailer was the best-edited trailer I have ever seen in my life. It pumped me up almost as much as the entirety of Wonder Woman.—alexbc2
Focus Features

8. The Apparition (2012)

The Apparition with Ashley Greene got me excited when I saw its trailer. When I saw the actual movie I was disappointed, since I felt the trailer gave the idea of an entirely different movie.—marcovargasg
Warner Bros.

9. Aloha (2015)

The way Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone stare at each other for .5 seconds in the trailer is better than the entire movie. That's all I want to watch. I swear to god, I still watch that trailer and get a little teary eyed.—gracec43b3821c0
Sony Pictures

10. Pixels (2015)

Unbelievable cast. Awesome effects. Basically spent the entire actual movie in a stupor wondering how it could be so bad when the trailer was so awesome.

11. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

The movie was pretty good, but the trailer was so pretty and epic. It used "Dirty Paws" by Of Monsters and Men, and it gave me chills.—sairacv13
20th Century Fox

12. Tron: Legacy (2010)

The Tron: Legacy trailer was so good, not to say that the movie was bad, but it didn't live up to the expectations that the trailer displayed.—sevans13
Walt Disney Studios

13. The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Sold as a motorcycle movie with Ryan Gosling (super into that). Actually a three act film about fatherhood (not so into that). Bradley Cooper was there too, so eh.—halanii
Focus Features

14. Unfriended (2014)

The trailer had me really excited and intrigued, but it was just nonstop screaming the entire movie.—eab17
Universal Pictures

15. Clash of the Titans (2010)

That trailer with the instrumental of "Bird and the Worm" is still the coolest thing I've ever seen. Then, when I actually watched the movie, I realized I should've just watched that trailer on loop for two hours instead.—calliej4f6dbf871
Warner Bros.

16. Baby Driver (2017)

While the movie itself was great, the trailer for Baby Driver was probably one of the greatest things I've ever seen. Editing, cinematography, the soundtrack— absolute perfection.—allisons33
TriStar Pictures

17. Joy (2015)

When "You Can't Always Get What You Want" starts I always get chills. I watched that trailer way too many times. The part where it looks like Bradley Cooper is conducting the music KILLS ME. The movie just didn't do that damn trailer justice. That trailer is art. —audreybochsler
20th Century Fox

18. Stomp The Yard (2007)

I really thought that Chris Brown was the star and he'd play a prominent role in the film. 14 year old me was so excited since he was my favorite at the time (this was before the Rihanna incident). When they killed him off in the first minute of the movie, I almost walked out of the theater. It was a decent movie, but that first scene just kind of ruined the rest for me.—laurentees
Rainforest Films

19. Man of Steel (2013)

The Man of Steel teaser trailer. Superman is one of my favorite superheroes (I love the genuine good guys who espouse hope and justice and I don't find them boring at all) and I had a lot riding on this movie. When I saw this teaser trailer, I had chills. From The Lord of the Rings music (seriously, look it up), to Russell Crowe's beautiful narration, I felt the warmth and hope I want from all my Superman movies. Plus, what Jor-El says in the teaser is an altered version of my favorite quote about Superman from my favorite Superman comic, Grant Morrison's All-Star Superman. And realizing that, I was completely in love and so on board. And then... the movie was not only a disappointment, it went completely against everything this trailer presented and all I believe Superman to be. It was pretty crushing, I have to admit.—anyac421cbfae4
Warner Bros.

20. Across the Universe (2007)

Sony Pictures

The trailer builds it up like a fantastic Beatles montage that makes you want to swoon. The movie itself was good, but there's something about the perfection of the trailer that's hard to top.

21. The Theory of Everything (2014)

The trailer made me cry for a solid five minutes because of the music, along with the emotional scenes of Steven Hawkins' illness progressing while his wife sticks by his side. It all works so well together. Not that the movie isn't good, it just didn't make me cry as much as the trailer.—jessicak411e32390
Focus Features

22. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

So well done, using Kanye West's "Black Skinhead". Yes, the movie was good, albeit three hours, but the trailer was incredible!—christinah48c4abf49
Paramount Pictures

23. The Stepford Wives (2004)

The teaser trailer had a beautiful, sleek, minimalist feel that implied the film would bring the sci-fi thriller into a contemporary setting, but instead we got a slapstick spoof of the original.—matters
Paramount Pictures

24. The Visit (2015)

It was set up to be this sweet little visit with dear old grandma and grandpa...except grandma has lost her shit and grandpa is in denial. The trailer had me captivated and feeling like it would be an awesome horror movie. Let me just say I walked out of my local cinema PISSED that my fiancé and I wasted $20 to watch that atrocity. The script, the acting... awful. Just awful. HOWEVER DAT PLOT TWIST THO! The only redeeming moment of the entire film.—christinat4d59744e6
Blumhouse Pictures

25. The Village (2004)

The trailer made it look like it was going to be M. Night Shyamalan's scariest film ever.—christinap4fa9d6b8b
Touchstone Pictures

26. Goodnight Mommy (2014)

One of the absolute scariest trailers I've even seen. The movie was okay.—aamrofchak
Dimension Films

27. John Carter (2012)

The editing, the showcasing of great visual effects, the set design, and using Peter Gabriel's cover of "My Body Is A Cage" were inspired. That trailer elevated essentially every aspect of that movie. This still actively bugs the hell out of me years me later.—abbyj6
Walt Disney Studios

28. Watchmen (2009)

That movie looked stylish and epic as hell. It was exactly what I imagined after reading the graphic novel.

29. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

We all waited years for the next Star Wars movie. We even paid to see the original trilogy remastered. When the trailer dropped, it was amazing. New aliens, new worlds, actors we liked. It amped all us Star Wars fans up to insane levels. Then we saw the actual movie and got Jar Jar Binks. Thanks, George Lucas.—auriellis
LucasFilm

