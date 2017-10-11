 back to top
How Well Do You Remember The Opening Crawls From The Original "Star Wars" Trilogy?

"A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away..."

Ali Velez
Ali Velez
BuzzFeed Staff Writer

First up, Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope:

Lucasfilm

  1. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Lucasfilm

  2. base, victory
    starship, battle
    planet, clash
    Correct!
    Wrong!

  4. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Lucasfilm

  5. keeper, peace
    custodian, freedom
    guardian, order
    Correct!
    Wrong!

How Well Do You Remember The Opening Crawls From The Original "Star Wars" Trilogy?

Ok, young padawan...let's see how well you do with Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back:

Lucasfilm

  1. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

  2. Vader's soldiers
    evil forces
    Imperial troops
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Lucasfilm

  4. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Lucasfilm

  5. storm troopers
    Imperial soldiers
    remote probes
    Imperial spies
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Lucasfilm

How Well Do You Remember The Opening Crawls From The Original "Star Wars" Trilogy?

Were you frozen in carbonite, or did you pay attention to the opening crawl from Star Wars: Episode — VI Return of the Jedi?

Lucasfilm

  1. lair, creature
    grasp, monster
    clutches, gangster
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Lucasfilm

  2. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

  4. ultimate, struggling
    powerful, fighting
    menacing, working
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Lucasfilm

How Well Do You Remember The Opening Crawls From The Original "Star Wars" Trilogy?

How Well Do You Remember The Opening Crawls From The Original "Star Wars" Trilogy?

You got: Young Padawan

You have much to learn, young one. That's okay, it's been 40 years since the epic saga began! I think it's time for a rewatch, so that you can become a Jedi someday.

Young Padawan Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lucasfilm
You got: Better Than A Scruffy-Looking Nerf-Herder

Not bad! You are on your way to becoming a true Jedi.

Better Than A Scruffy-Looking Nerf-Herder Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lucasfilm
You got: Jedi Master

The force is strong with you. Obi-Wan would be proud, and you should be, too.

Jedi Master Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lucasfilm
