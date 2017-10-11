First up, Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope:
base, victorystarship, battleplanet, clash
keeper, peacecustodian, freedomguardian, order
How Well Do You Remember The Opening Crawls From The Original "Star Wars" Trilogy?
Ok, young padawan...let's see how well you do with Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back:
Vader's soldiersevil forcesImperial troops
storm troopersImperial soldiersremote probesImperial spies
Were you frozen in carbonite, or did you pay attention to the opening crawl from Star Wars: Episode — VI Return of the Jedi?
lair, creaturegrasp, monsterclutches, gangster
ultimate, strugglingpowerful, fightingmenacing, working
You have much to learn, young one. That's okay, it's been 40 years since the epic saga began! I think it's time for a rewatch, so that you can become a Jedi someday.
Not bad! You are on your way to becoming a true Jedi.
The force is strong with you. Obi-Wan would be proud, and you should be, too.