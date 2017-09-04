Can You Beat This Infuriatingly Difficult A-Z "Friends" Quiz?

Instructions: Each answer must begin with the letter at the beginning of each question.
-
A: Ross and Monica had a grandmother who died. Name that grandmother:
-
B: Name the game show that Joey auditions to be the host of:
-
C: Give the FIRST NAME of the character who was a love interest for two of the main characters:
-
D: Give the FIRST NAME of the Canadian ice dancer who married Phoebe for a green card:
-
E: What is the FIRST NAME of Joey's agent?
-
F: What does Ross say Rachel's trifle tastes like?
-
G: What award does Rachel practice winning with her shampoo bottle?
-
H: Give the SURNAME of the downstairs neighbor who dies in Season 2:
-
I: What is the BRAND NAME of the "lipstick for men" that Joey does a Japanese commercial for?
-
J: Name the restaurant where Monica was the head chef for the final two seasons:
-
K: What is the FULL NAME that Joey uses as an alias?
-
L: Name the triplet whose FIRST NAME begins with L:
-
M: What is Chandler's MIDDLE NAME?
-
-
N: What is the NICKNAME Chandler has for his third nipple?
-
O: Marcel gets cast in the sequel to what movie?
-
P: What is the FULL NAME that Phoebe changes her name to after marrying Mike?
-
Q: What food does Monica lose a fingernail in when catering a party for her mother?
-
R: What is the LAST NAME of Joey's Days of Our Lives characters Drake and Stryker?
-
S: Give the TITLE of the book (NOT counting the word "The") that scared Joey so much he put it in the freezer:
-
T: Give the FIRST NAME of Rachel's young assistant-turned-boyfriend:
-
U: What word does Ross think means a state of awareness from the Japanese fighting style, Karate — but is actually just freshwater eel?
-
V: What is the TITLE of Kathy's favorite childhood book (not counting the word "The"), which Chandler goes out of his way to find her, as a gift from Joey?
-
W: What is the name of Ross and Chandler's college band?
-
X: What musical fantasy movie are Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey watching on the boys' new TV?
-
Y: What country does Chandler tells Janice he is moving to?
-
Z: What is the FIRST NAME of the main character in Rachel's erotic novel?