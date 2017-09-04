 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

Can You Beat This Infuriatingly Difficult A-Z "Friends" Quiz?

Could you BE more of a Friends fanatic?

Posted on
Ali Velez
Ali Velez
BuzzFeed Staff Writer
NBC

Instructions: Each answer must begin with the letter at the beginning of each question.

  1. A: Ross and Monica had a grandmother who died. Name that grandmother:

    Guess I give up!

  2. B: Name the game show that Joey auditions to be the host of:

    NBC/Netflix
    Guess I give up!

  3. C: Give the FIRST NAME of the character who was a love interest for two of the main characters:

    Guess I give up!

  4. D: Give the FIRST NAME of the Canadian ice dancer who married Phoebe for a green card:

    Guess I give up!

  5. E: What is the FIRST NAME of Joey's agent?

    NBC/Netflix
    Guess I give up!

  6. F: What does Ross say Rachel's trifle tastes like?

    Guess I give up!

  7. G: What award does Rachel practice winning with her shampoo bottle?

    Guess I give up!

  8. H: Give the SURNAME of the downstairs neighbor who dies in Season 2:

    Guess I give up!

  9. I: What is the BRAND NAME of the "lipstick for men" that Joey does a Japanese commercial for?

    NBC/Netflix
    Guess I give up!

  10. J: Name the restaurant where Monica was the head chef for the final two seasons:

    Guess I give up!

  11. K: What is the FULL NAME that Joey uses as an alias?

    Guess I give up!

  12. L: Name the triplet whose FIRST NAME begins with L:

    NBC/Netflix
    Guess I give up!

  13. M: What is Chandler's MIDDLE NAME?

    Guess I give up!

  15. N: What is the NICKNAME Chandler has for his third nipple?

    Guess I give up!

  16. O: Marcel gets cast in the sequel to what movie?

    Guess I give up!

  17. P: What is the FULL NAME that Phoebe changes her name to after marrying Mike?

    NBC/Netflix
    Guess I give up!

  18. Q: What food does Monica lose a fingernail in when catering a party for her mother?

    Guess I give up!

  19. R: What is the LAST NAME of Joey's Days of Our Lives characters Drake and Stryker?

    Guess I give up!

  20. S: Give the TITLE of the book (NOT counting the word "The") that scared Joey so much he put it in the freezer:

    Guess I give up!

  21. T: Give the FIRST NAME of Rachel's young assistant-turned-boyfriend:

    NBC/Netflix
    Guess I give up!

  22. U: What word does Ross think means a state of awareness from the Japanese fighting style, Karate — but is actually just freshwater eel?

    Guess I give up!

  23. V: What is the TITLE of Kathy's favorite childhood book (not counting the word "The"), which Chandler goes out of his way to find her, as a gift from Joey?

    Guess I give up!

  24. W: What is the name of Ross and Chandler's college band?

    Guess I give up!

  25. X: What musical fantasy movie are Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey watching on the boys' new TV?

    NBC/Netflix
    Guess I give up!

  26. Y: What country does Chandler tells Janice he is moving to?

    Guess I give up!

  27. Z: What is the FIRST NAME of the main character in Rachel's erotic novel?

    Guess I give up!

Can You Beat This Infuriatingly Difficult A-Z "Friends" Quiz?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss