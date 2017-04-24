British-Iranian Woman Loses Final Appeal Against Five-Year Jail Sentence In Iran

A British-Iranian mother jailed in Iran has lost lost her final appeal against her sentence, her family have said.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 37, who works at the Thomson Reuters Foundation overseeing grant applications and training, was arrested at Tehran airport on 3 April last year by the Revolutionary Guard, and has since been in solitary confinement. She was in Iran for a holiday visiting her family.

The British-Iranian charity worker was separated from her young daughter and transferred to an unknown location in Kerman Province, about 1,000km south of Tehran. Gabriella Ratcliffe, her child, had her British passport confiscated, barring her from returning to the UK. The 2-year-old child remains in Iran with her grandparents.

In September, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to five years in jail for plotting to overthrow the government. She has maintained her innocence and lost her first appeal in January.