Here's How The Yes And No Campaigns Are Gearing Up For The Marriage Postal Survey

This weekend, both the "yes" and "no" sides in the same-sex marriage postal survey debate will begin campaigning for or against the change, including encouraging people to check their enrolment. Pubs and bars in Sydney, Melbourne, Albury, Newcastle, Bendigo and Darwin will be hosting events where people can enrol to vote.

The Anglican archbishop of Sydney, Glenn Davies, has written to churches around the state encouraging clergy to make announcements during services on Sunday "informing people of the need to register and take part" in the postal survey. They have also been encouraged to share a letter to those in church from Davies about the postal survey, and the need to vote no.

The Australian Christian Lobby has also distributed flyers and videos to its followers encouraging people to register to vote and laying out the "no" case.

Political parties are also beginning to push for people to get involved.



Labor will be holding street stalls, hosting events, appearing at rallies, door knocking and handing out flyers at train stations, encouraging people to enrol or update their enrolment details before the August 24 deadline. Print and online campaign materials have been distributed to Labor politicians, staff and volunteers, but shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus was quick to point out that the "yes" campaign was being led by The Equality Campaign, and not Labor, but that the party will play an active role.

Labor is specifically recruiting volunteers around the country to help it campaign for marriage equality, but Dreyfus said this isn't a partisan political fight. "This is not a Labor versus Liberal fight," Dreyfus told BuzzFeed News.

"Everything we do will be in concert with pro-marriage equality groups like The Equality Campaign, who will take the lead. "This is an issue many in Labor are passionate about — including our leader — and we will be a visible presence throughout the campaign."

Dreyfus believes the "no" vote is likely to succeed. "Although the odds are stacked against a 'yes' vote, we believe it can be won and will be doing all we can to achieve that outcome."

A group of Liberals and Nationals which supporta the "yes" campaign has also set up a website this week, but did not respond to a request for comment. Do you have questions about Australia's upcoming postal survey on same-sex marriage? Same. Here's a list of everything you need to know, and more.



Alice Workman is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Canberra. Contact Alice Workman at alice.workman@buzzfeed.com. Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney. Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!