Environmental Groups Say The Adani Coal Mine Approval Is A Death Sentence For The Great Barrier Reef

Environment groups say the approval of the billion dollar Adani coal mine is a death sentence for the Great Barrier Reef, and are considering legal action to prevent it going ahead.

The first stage of the $16 billion megamine in Queensland's Galilee Basin was given the green light by the Adani board overnight, six years after the company first submitted applications to the federal government.



The controversial mine will produce up to 60 million tonnes of coal a year to be shipped through the Great Barrier Reef to India, where it will be used to provide electricity for up to 100 million people.

Backers of the mine say it will provide 10,000 jobs for the Queensland economy, but that claim has been cast into doubt by Adani’s own expert, who testified in court that the project will likely create only 1464 jobs.

Adani chairman Gautam Adani said Tuesday's announcement marked the official start of the mine, with construction to begin within months.

"We have been challenged by activists in the courts, in inner city streets, and even outside banks that have not even been approached to finance the project," Adani said in a statement.

"We are still facing activists, but we are committed to this project."

Greenpeace climate and energy campaigner Nikola Casule told BuzzFeed News the approval of the "toxic mine" was a death sentence for the Great Barrier Reef.