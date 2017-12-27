 back to top
51 Of The Best, Worst And Just Weird Photos From Australian Politics In 2017

Breastfeeding, burqas, and Barnaby.

Alice Workman
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Josh Taylor
BuzzFeed News Editor, Australia

Then-Greens senator Larissa Waters became the first woman to breastfeed while addressing the Senate chamber.

Greens senator Janet Rice knitted a rainbow scarf in the Senate after immigration minister Peter Dutton said gay rights advocates should "get back to their knitting".

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Cory Bernardi shields his face after he accidentally gate-crashed a Labor marriage-equality photo shoot.

Penny Wong reacts to the news that 61.6% of Australians voted YES in the same-sex marriage postal survey.

Dean Lewins / AAPIMAGE

Sarah Hanson-Young during her speech in the Senate on marriage equality.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Australian parliament votes to legalise same-sex marriage. Only four politicians in the lower house voted against.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Gay Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman wears a rainbow flag as he watches Liberal Warren Entsch throw Labor's Linda Burney into the air after same-sex marriage passes.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Marriage equality passed into law.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE
Right-wing senator Pauline Hanson wore a burqa into the Senate chamber.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Employment minister Michaelia Cash prepares for questions, after BuzzFeed News revealed her office tipped off the media about police raids on union offices.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Nick Xenophon packs up after resigning from the Senate to move to state politics in South Australia.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull met US president Donald Trump after that awkward phone call.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE
A smoking ceremony on the steps of Victorian parliament as the state's first Aboriginal woman MP Greens member for Northcote Lidia Thorpe enters.

Joe Castro / AAPIMAGE

Barnaby Joyce's results overshadow the deputy prime minister at the New England by-election.

Tracey Nearmy / AAPIMAGE

And he rejoyces.

Tracey Nearmy / AAPImage

And One Nation leader senator Pauline Hanson didn't have the best Queensland election night.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Sam Dastyari and Derryn Hinch share some love.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE
Politicians visited schools.

Dean Lewins / AAPIMAGE
Mal Fairclough / AAPIMAGE

And there's always one guy in an animal suit.

Richard Wainwright / AAPIMAGE

Hello.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

It's not Auspol without a Nick Xenophon stunt.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE
And Nationals MP George Christensen threatened to quit the party, again.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

The PM went to flood zones.

Dan Himbrechts / AAPIMAGE

And his predecessor loomed large.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Turnbull was overshadowed, at times.

Dean Lewins / AAPIMAGE

Treasurer Scott Morrison delivered his budget speech.

AAP

The PM gave a lot of speeches.

AAP

Australia's first female Muslim MP Anne Aly walked in Sydney Fashion Week.

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images
Stefan Gosatti / Getty Images

Australia said YES to marriage equality.

Scott Barbour / Getty Images

Bill Shorten celebrated.

Scott Barbour / Getty Images

The PM watched the result come in back in Canberra.

Malcolm Turnbull/Instagram

It was a more sombre affair for the "no" results event.

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

And Bill Shorten dabbed...a few times.

Lukas Coch / AAP

Clinton Pryor visited parliament after a 5581km walk across Australia.

Lukas Coch / AAP

And he didn't like what he heard in Canberra.

Lukas Coch / AAP

The PM ate banh mi for the first time in Vietnam during APEC, despite living the majority of his life in Sydney where it is pretty damn easy (and a good idea) to get banh mi.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

The PM made a lot of national security–related announcements.

Lukas Coch / AAP

Quite a few.

Brendan Esposito / AAPIMAGE

Peter Dutton became home affairs minister.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

The shirts that come with regional trade meetings were also a thing.

Lukas Coch / AAP

The leather jacket also returned for the Snowy Hydro announcement.

Alex Ellinghausen/Fairfax Media / AAP pool

And the prime minister seemed more elated with John Alexander winning the Bennelong by-election than John Alexander.

Mick Tsikas / AAP


