51 Of The Best, Worst And Just Weird Photos From Australian Politics In 2017

Then-Greens senator Larissa Waters became the first woman to breastfeed while addressing the Senate chamber.
Greens senator Janet Rice knitted a rainbow scarf in the Senate after immigration minister Peter Dutton said gay rights advocates should "get back to their knitting".
Cory Bernardi shields his face after he accidentally gate-crashed a Labor marriage-equality photo shoot.
Advertisement
Penny Wong reacts to the news that 61.6% of Australians voted YES in the same-sex marriage postal survey.
Sarah Hanson-Young during her speech in the Senate on marriage equality.
Australian parliament votes to legalise same-sex marriage. Only four politicians in the lower house voted against.
Gay Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman wears a rainbow flag as he watches Liberal Warren Entsch throw Labor's Linda Burney into the air after same-sex marriage passes.
Marriage equality passed into law.
Advertisement
Right-wing senator Pauline Hanson wore a burqa into the Senate chamber.
Employment minister Michaelia Cash prepares for questions, after BuzzFeed News revealed her office tipped off the media about police raids on union offices.
Nick Xenophon packs up after resigning from the Senate to move to state politics in South Australia.
Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull met US president Donald Trump after that awkward phone call.
Advertisement
A smoking ceremony on the steps of Victorian parliament as the state's first Aboriginal woman MP Greens member for Northcote Lidia Thorpe enters.
Barnaby Joyce's results overshadow the deputy prime minister at the New England by-election.
And he rejoyces.
And One Nation leader senator Pauline Hanson didn't have the best Queensland election night.
Sam Dastyari and Derryn Hinch share some love.
Advertisement
Politicians visited schools.
And there's always one guy in an animal suit.
Hello.
It's not Auspol without a Nick Xenophon stunt.
Advertisement
And Nationals MP George Christensen threatened to quit the party, again.
The PM went to flood zones.
And his predecessor loomed large.
Turnbull was overshadowed, at times.
Treasurer Scott Morrison delivered his budget speech.
The PM gave a lot of speeches.
Australia's first female Muslim MP Anne Aly walked in Sydney Fashion Week.
Australia said YES to marriage equality.
Bill Shorten celebrated.
The PM watched the result come in back in Canberra.
It was a more sombre affair for the "no" results event.
And Bill Shorten dabbed...a few times.
Clinton Pryor visited parliament after a 5581km walk across Australia.
The PM ate banh mi for the first time in Vietnam during APEC, despite living the majority of his life in Sydney where it is pretty damn easy (and a good idea) to get banh mi.
The PM made a lot of national security–related announcements.
Quite a few.
Peter Dutton became home affairs minister.
The shirts that come with regional trade meetings were also a thing.
The leather jacket also returned for the Snowy Hydro announcement.
And the prime minister seemed more elated with John Alexander winning the Bennelong by-election than John Alexander.
Alice Workman is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Canberra.
Contact Alice Workman at alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.
Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.