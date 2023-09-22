9.

"If he doesn’t seem to have a life. If someone isn’t in school, doesn’t have a job, doesn’t have at least a couple friends they see frequently, or doesn’t have any real hobbies, then you’re going to become their entire life. You'll find yourself being called upon constantly to entertain them and be the sole provider of their emotional support, which is hard if you are in school/working/have friends and hobbies. The good news is that you can figure out if they’re one of those people on the first date if you ask the right questions."