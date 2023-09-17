    I'm 100% Positive You'll Be Disturbed And Unsettled By These 17 Real-Life Photos

    Literally nothing could have prepared me for how cursed some of these images are.

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!

    Jennifer Lawrence crying
    First We Feast / Via youtube.com

    Here are 17 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:

    1. This deeply haunted rice concoction:

    face made of food in the rice
    u/allokuma / Via reddit.com

    2. These brothsicles, aka everyone's least favorite treat on a hot summer day:

    popsicles with chicken and carrots
    u/danruse / Via reddit.com

    3. This WD-40 drink that goes down reeeal smooth:

    wd-40 drink
    u/AeliosZero / Via reddit.com

    4. This so-called "alien" presented by Jaime Maussan, a Mexican journalist and UFO "expert":

    closeup of the alien head with a small face
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    5. This super cursed lamb drawer:

    tall lamb table with a drawer on the side
    u/Slow-moving-sloth / Via reddit.com

    6. This Mickey Mouse that is definitely NOT at the happiest place on earth:

    mickey on a jesus cross with live rats reaching up for it
    u/AgentBlue62 / Via reddit.com

    7. This storage unit that is presumably the crime scene where Grimace was murdered:

    purple ooze coming out of a unti
    u/SayCheeseBaby / Via reddit.com

    8. This horrifying modern-day Frankenstein's monster:

    robot with a face with a fur-ear hat
    u/HibibitySkibibity / Via reddit.com

    9. These babies that are probably twins because they seem to come in pears. 🍐🍐

    sculpture of baby heads in a tower that also look like pears
    u/Asterice089 / Via reddit.com

    10. This public toilet that would literally scare the crap out of me:

    the toilet is a huge cartoon chicken
    u/LavishnessOk4993 / Via reddit.com

    11. These 20 stackable chairs with holes cut out of the middle (but whatever you do, don't ask why the holes were cut out):

    chairs with a hole in the middle
    u/bat111 / Via reddit.com

    12. This high heel mobile:

    car shaped like a heel
    u/seven_critical_blows / Via reddit.com

    13. This ottoman that was made for a real odd-o-man:

    ottoman is dressed in a shirt with the legs dressed in pants and shoes
    u/Comfortable_Ad_9621 / Via reddit.com

    14. This CPR mannequin that doesn't care if you live or die:

    mannequin with the bottom half of its face taken off
    u/artguydeluxe / Via reddit.com

    15. This literal foot stool:

    stool shaped like a foot
    u/Ispeedytoxic / Via reddit.com

    16. This custom-made toilet for the old woman who lives in a shoe:

    the toilet is in the shape of a tool
    u/LavishnessOk4993 / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, this mega-baby positively begging for the sweet release of death:

    sculpture of a standing baby made of tiny babies
    u/I_am_catcus / Via reddit.com

    H/T r/Weird, r/ATBGE, r/hmmm, r/OddlyTerrifying, and r/pics