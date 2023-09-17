Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!
Here are 17 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:
1.
This deeply haunted rice concoction:
2.
These brothsicles, aka everyone's least favorite treat on a hot summer day:
3.
This WD-40 drink that goes down reeeal smooth:
4.
This so-called "alien" presented by Jaime Maussan, a Mexican journalist and UFO "expert":
5.
This super cursed lamb drawer:
6.
This Mickey Mouse that is definitely NOT at the happiest place on earth:
7.
This storage unit that is presumably the crime scene where Grimace was murdered:
8.
This horrifying modern-day Frankenstein's monster:
9.
These babies that are probably twins because they seem to come in pears. 🍐🍐
10.
This public toilet that would literally scare the crap out of me:
11.
These 20 stackable chairs with holes cut out of the middle (but whatever you do, don't ask why the holes were cut out):
12.
This high heel mobile:
13.
This ottoman that was made for a real odd-o-man:
14.
This CPR mannequin that doesn't care if you live or die:
15.
This literal foot stool:
16.
This custom-made toilet for the old woman who lives in a shoe:
17.
And finally, this mega-baby positively begging for the sweet release of death: