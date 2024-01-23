Skip To Content
    In Memory Of Ron DeSantis's Failed Presidential Campaign, Here Are 16 DEEPLY Bizarre Pictures That Will Make You Cackle

    "Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it’s — gah never mind please stop trying to smile" —@TheDailyShow

    Alice Lahoda
    BuzzFeed Staff

    On Jan. 21, Republican presidential candidate and Most Awkward Man Alive™, Ron DeSantis, suspended his campaign and officially endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024.

    DeSantis ran as a far-right candidate, so the end of his campaign is a net positive for humanity. But he also provided the internet with so many delightfully awkward photos and memes, and we'll be forever grateful.

    In his honor, here are the 16 most hilariously awkward images of Ron DeSantis in the past few years:

    1. If there's one thing Ron DeSantis knows how to do, it's stand like a normal adult human man.

    2. Nothing weird about how he laughs, either!

    Ron DeSantis laughing
    Joe Raedle / Getty Images

    3. He just has one of those smiles that puts everyone at ease.

    4. And when DeSantis laughs, smiles, and stands simultaneously? Nothing better!

    Ron DeSantis at an event
    Joe Raedle / Getty Images

    5. Throwback to this 2023 Republican Presidential Primary Debate, when Ron was a very thirsty boy.

    DeSantis drinking water
    Joe Raedle / Getty Images

    6. This was the same night that he (presumably) attempted walking up stairs for the first time in his life.

    DeSantis at a debate
    Joe Raedle / Getty Images

    7. What I really love about this picture is how DeSantis and his wife look like they've never interacted before in their entire lives.

    Ron DeSantis and his wife
    Joe Raedle / Getty Images

    8. Throughout his campaign, DeSantis was known for tossing pens into the crowd for some reason.

    Ron DeSantis throwing a pen
    Joe Raedle / Getty Images

    9. What, you wanted a T-shirt cannon? Too bad!! You're getting a pen, and you will LIKE IT.

    Ron DeSantis tossing a pen
    Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

    Seriously, what was this all about?

    10. If laughter is the best medicine, then Ron DeSantis is immortal.

    Ron DeSantis laughing in a barbershop
    Orlando Sentinel / TNS via Getty Images

    11. What do you think they're laughing at here? Drop your guesses in the comments.

    Ron DeSantis laughing
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

    12. Just a goofy guy having a goofy time.

    Ron DeSantis laughing
    Joe Raedle / Getty Images

    13. Me in middle school when my crush told a mediocre joke:

    14. Besides smiling and laughing, DeSantis is always open to trying out other expressions. For example, this is the first time in his life that he attempted to look surprised:

    Closeup of Ron DeSantis
    Closeup of Ron DeSantis

    15. He hasn't quite mastered the act of standing yet, but he's giving it the ol' college try!

    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    It's the thought that counts.

    16. And finally, here he is giving two thumbs up in a way that almost looks human.

    DeSantis giving the thumbs up
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

    Maybe now that his campaign is over, he'll have some time to practice!

    RIP "Ron DeSantis for President" (May 24, 2023—Jan. 21, 2024). You're gone, but never forgotten. <3