    I'm Genuinely Cackling At These 45 Pictures Of Dogs And Cats Just Being Silly, Goofy Lil' Guys

    These freaky little goofballs are too pure for this world.

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I think we can all agree that the best kind of pet picture is when you catch them in absolute goblin mode. Mid-sneeze, making weird faces, eyes glowing in the dark — essentially anything that makes you laugh out loud and go, "WTF???"

    Cat standing on hind legs between stair railings, mouth open in mid-sneeze
    Alice Lahoda

    For example, this is my cat, Barney, caugh mid-sneeze.

    Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share pictures of their pets being freaky little weirdos, and the response was truly overwhelming. Here are 45 of the best replies:

    1. Toad

    Dog in a harness sitting on a wooden deck, mouth open as if mid-yawn or bark
    Gretchen M

    —Gretchen M

    2. Titan & Chesty

    Two bulldogs sitting close together on a dog bed, the bigger dog has his paw on the head of the smaller one
    Bill Cominos Jr.

    —Bill Cominos Jr.

    3. Zephyr the Dumpster Cryptid

    Cat lying on its back with mouth open as if mid-sneeze
    Breane

    —Breane

    4. Tank

    Black cat perched atop a wooden cabinet, with it&#x27;s front paws dangling in front
    Elizabeth M. Bock

    —Elizabeth M. Bock

    5. Aloy

    Dog  in a crate with it&#x27;s mouth pressed against the bars, forcing it&#x27;s teeth to show
    Anonymous

    —Anonymous

    6. Fabio

    Dog sitting on a car seat mouth wide open in a yawn
    Meg Hall

    —Meg Hall

    7. Ganymede

    Tabby cat with open mouth beside an almost empty food bowl on a carpet
    Amanda Ruth

    —Amanda Ruth

    8. Bruce

    A black pug with a slight underbite showing and eyes half closed
    sstrader

    —sstrader

    9. Gracie

    A calico cat playfully stretches and yawns while lying on its back
    IrishRush

    —IrishRush

    10. Swayze the cat, Mavis the dog

    A dog and cat close together, the cat is looking up to hiss at the dog
    Mav’n’swayz

    —Mav’n’swayz

    11. Olivia's dog

    A dog lying on its back, looking up with its eyes wide and teeth showing
    Olivia

    —Olivia

    12. Archie

    Dog with closed eyes and tongue out, resting on a couch
    Emma S.B.

    —Emma S.B.

    13. Jack

    A cat with mouth wide open as if yawning,
    Adam S.

    —Adam S.

    14. Finn

    Cat lying on a patterned blanket, wearing a small sombrero
    Becca M.

    —Becca M.

    15. Monty

    Close-up of a resting dog with its paw in  its mouth
    KGP

    —KGP

    16. Hamlet

    tabby cat lying down with its mouth open as if mid-yawn  and one eye closed
    Amanda Ruth

    —Amanda Ruth

    17. Watson

    Dog with harness sitting on grass, looking to the side in suspicion
    Nicole Antonic

    —Nicole Antonic

    18. Matilda

    A hairless cat is curled up and asleep on a person&#x27;s lap with their limbs in a weird, uncomfortable position
    JAFP

    —JAFP

    19. Maple

    Dog lying on its back playing with a rope toy on a carpet
    Amanda

    —Amanda

    20. Fergus

    Tabby cat lying on its back on a blue chair looking at camera
    Maddie B.

    —Maddie B.

    21. Sophie

    Small dog wearing a cozy hat with ear flaps, with one tooth showing
    Bailie M.

    —Bailie M.

    22. Goose

    A French Bulldog yawning
    Dana BH

    —Dana BH

    23. Mocha

    Small black curly-haired dog lying down with its tongue visible and eyes wide
    SLeslie

    —SLeslie

    24. Orbit

    A joyful dog lounging on a sofa with a fluffy pillow
    Sara Phillips

    —Sara Phillips

    25. Luna

    Kitten resting by window, with its hindlegs covering its face
    Ingunn

    —Ingunn

    26. Ripley, LT. Ellen

    dog sleeps with its head against a couch, mouth and eyes slightly open
    Drew C McCollum

    —Drew C McCollum

    27. Tucker

    A small dog with a joyful expression sitting on grass with its eyes half-closed and mouth open in a sneeze
    NPW

    —NPW

    28. Ash

    Three dogs playing on grass, one lying on its side with its hind leg up and eyes wide
    Queen Ash

    —Queen Ash

    29. Pixie

    White cat lying on its back under a wicker chair, legs up are the only thing showing
    Pixie’s Mom

    —Pixie’s Mom

    30. Porkchop

    Dog lying on its side playfully with teeth showing, another dog in the background
    Jennifer B.

    —Jennifer B.

    31. Autumn

    Cat on a perch, mouth wide open as if yawning or meowing
    Lea Walker

    —Lea Walker

    32. Xenophilius

    Dog lying on back with its body contorted
    Jordan P.

    —Jordan P.

    33. Julius

    Orange cat yawning while stretching on a window ledge
    Rhiannon

    —Rhiannon

    34. Daisy

    small dog sitting on a person&#x27;s lap with his small teeth showing
    Daf k

    —Daf k

    35. Pebbles (Pebbles is ‘smiling’ by the way)

    Dog with mouth open, showing teeth, looking up
    Lauren W.

    —Lauren W.

    36. Hazy

    A cat standing inside an open refrigerator
    UnkyG

    —UnkyG

    37. Bella

    Dog putting its head between a person&#x27;s legs
    Mo R.

    —Mo R.

    38. Cici

    dog chasing another with its tongue out and eyes wide
    Cici's Mom

    —Cici's Mom

    39. Salem

    A playful black kitten with wide eyes playing with a string on someone&#x27;s lap with its eyes wide
    CS

    —CS

    40. Juno

    Pug with a bow tie looking up near a bowl of dog food on the floor with its eyes glowing with the flash
    Vicky

    —Vicky

    41. Baby Bear

    Gray dog lying down comfortably, giving a side eye towards the camera
    Sofie’s Mom

    —Sofie’s Mom

    42. Izzy

    A grey Persian cat with a lion haircut with its tongue out looking mad
    Vicky

    —Vicky

    43. Charlie

    Golden retriever dog lying on its side, eyes slightly closed
    Kaili

    —Kaili

    44. Ava

    Cat with mouth open in a hiss
    Lea Walker

    —Lea Walker

    45. And finally, Emma

    Close-up of a dog with a slightly open mouth and eyes looking in different direcitons
    Over it!

    —Over it!

    Do you have a picture of your pet in goblin mode? Drop it in the comments (along with their name) for a chance to have your story featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!