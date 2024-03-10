I think we can all agree that the best kind of pet picture is when you catch them in absolute goblin mode. Mid-sneeze, making weird faces, eyes glowing in the dark — essentially anything that makes you laugh out loud and go, "WTF???"
Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share pictures of their pets being freaky little weirdos, and the response was truly overwhelming. Here are 45 of the best replies:
1.Toad
2.Titan & Chesty
3.Zephyr the Dumpster Cryptid
4.Tank
5.Aloy
6.Fabio
7.Ganymede
8.Bruce
9.Gracie
10.Swayze the cat, Mavis the dog
11.Olivia's dog
12.Archie
13.Jack
14.Finn
15.Monty
16.Hamlet
17.Watson
18.Matilda
19.Maple
20.Fergus
21.Sophie
22.Goose
23.Mocha
24.Orbit
25.Luna
26.Ripley, LT. Ellen
27.Tucker
28.Ash
29.Pixie
30.Porkchop
31.Autumn
32.Xenophilius
33.Julius
34.Daisy
35.Pebbles (Pebbles is ‘smiling’ by the way)
36.Hazy
37.Bella
38.Cici
39.Salem
40.Juno
41.Baby Bear
42.Izzy
43.Charlie
44.Ava
45.And finally, Emma
Do you have a picture of your pet in goblin mode? Drop it in the comments (along with their name) for a chance to have your story featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!