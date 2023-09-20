    Conspiracy Theorists Think A US Senator Is Using A Body Double, And Twitter Is Having A Field Day

    "If there was more than one John Fetterman, what would you even do about it. What makes you think you could even stop them…" —@Srirachachau 👨‍🦲🥸

    Alice Lahoda
    BuzzFeed Staff

    This is US Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania. As you can see, he has quite an untraditional look for a senator — from his height, to the way he dresses, to his facial hair.

    A Closeup of Sen. Fetterman onstage with a large U.S. flag behind him. Fetterman, who is quite tall, is wearing a hoodie and jeans
    On August 19, Senator Fetterman shared a picture of his new facial hair after shaving his signature beard and growing a mustache. Although Fetterman's tweet and new look seems pretty innocuous, it caught the attention of right-wing conspiracy theorists who believe Senator John Fetterman is actually being replaced with a series of body doubles.

    This conspiracy theory — which is completely false — first emerged in early 2023, when Senator Fetterman received inpatient treatment for clinical depression. After just over six weeks, Fetterman was discharged from Walter Reed Hospital, and right-wing accounts began openly theorizing that the person claiming to be Senator Fetterman was someone else entirely.

    &quot;Man, he has some good doctors.&quot;
    According to TIME, Fetterman "continued to decline" in the first few weeks of his hospitalization. "He stopped shaving and showering. His normally bare head grew fuzzy; his fingernails were like claws; he didn’t get out of his pajamas. Seeing his face in the mirror, he didn’t recognize himself."

    Nearly six months later, Senator Fetterman's new mustache has revived the right-wing body double conspiracy.

    Twitter users are naturally having a field day making fun of the completely absurd "this is not John Fetterman" conspiracy. Here are 22 of the best jokes.

    Two Spider-Men pointing at each other and saying &quot;John Fetterman&quot;
    1.

    2.

    3.

    4.

    5.

    6.

    7.

    8.

    9.

    10.

    11.

    12.

    13.

    14.

    15.

    16.

    17.

    18.

    19.

    20.

    21.

    22. And finally, Twitter user @Srirachachau asked an EXTREMELY valid question about our largest, most imposing US senator:

