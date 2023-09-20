This is US Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania. As you can see, he has quite an untraditional look for a senator — from his height, to the way he dresses, to his facial hair.
On August 19, Senator Fetterman shared a picture of his new facial hair after shaving his signature beard and growing a mustache. Although Fetterman's tweet and new look seems pretty innocuous, it caught the attention of right-wing conspiracy theorists who believe Senator John Fetterman is actually being replaced with a series of body doubles.
This conspiracy theory — which is completely false — first emerged in early 2023, when Senator Fetterman received inpatient treatment for clinical depression. After just over six weeks, Fetterman was discharged from Walter Reed Hospital, and right-wing accounts began openly theorizing that the person claiming to be Senator Fetterman was someone else entirely.
Nearly six months later, Senator Fetterman's new mustache has revived the right-wing body double conspiracy.