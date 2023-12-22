'Tis the season to watch Hallmark Christmas movies, and the jobs people have in these movies are so. freaking. random!!! But they're incredible. In fact, I want to see even MORE weird jobs.
So in case the President of the Hallmark Channel is scrolling BuzzFeed to pass the time before Christmas break, here are 26 ideas for ya!
1.
Apple pie-infused candlestick maker
2.
Used bookstore owner who only sells French translations of classic British literature
3.
Mayor of Jinglebell Notch, a small town in Vermont with a lucrative economy revolving around all things Christmas
4.
Director of the local Siamese Cat Rehabilitation and Restoration Center
5.
High-stakes investigative journalist for the thriving local print newspaper who’s dead-set on exposing the seedy underbelly of the town’s recreational soccer league
6.
Vintage xylophone enthusiast
7.
Collector of haunted porcelain dolls that all look vaguely like the little girl who died in your house 100 years ago
8.
Gingerbread house decorator
9.
Owner of Great Boxes Plus, a specialty box store
10.
President of the Jinglebell Notch Historical Society
11.
Billionaire CEO of Green Light Enterprises, an event planning company that throws Great Gatsby-themed parties
12.
The only farmer working on 250 acres of land that’s been in his family for generations
14.
Art gallery owner responsible for curating a year-round supply of ice sculptures for downtown Jinglebell Notch
15.
Gourmet cupcake photographer
16.
Award-winning acrobatic goat trainer
18.
Regional manager of CARDio, a Jazzercise-themed greeting card company
19.
Three-time statewide glass-blowing champion
20.
Pottery kiln inspector
21.
10th-grade English teacher who only teaches books by authors born and raised in Jinglebell Notch
22.
Children’s librarian-slash-Pilates instructor-slash-bed and breakfast owner
23.
Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired gazebo architect
24.
Recipe writer for Take Your Pickle, an artisanal pickle stand
26.
Weddings and Engagements columnist who doesn't believe in true love…..
yet
Drop your own ridiculous Hallmark-worthy jobs in the comments!!