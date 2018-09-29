The Tories Have Accidentally Revealed The Personal Mobile Numbers Of Hundreds Of MPs And Journalists On Their Conference App

British Prime Minister Theresa May is seen on a mobile phone while delivering a speech to Conservative party supporters in Mawdesley Village Hall.

A security flaw allowed anyone who downloaded the app to log in as any attendee to the party conference, which begins in Birmingham tomorrow, using only their email address. No password was required to view any attendee's personal details, including their mobile phone number.

The Conservative party has accidentally allowed the personal mobile phone numbers of hundreds of MPs, journalists, and party members to be revealed to the public on its conference app.

I’m currently logged in to the Conservative Conference app as Boris Johnson and now have his phone number.

BuzzFeed News was able to access the personal mobile phone numbers of cabinet ministers, MPs, journalists, and Tory party members within seconds.

Users of the app are also able to change the privacy settings of other attendees using only their email address, allowing anyone else using the app to search their name and then view their mobile number. At least two cabinet ministers have received prank calls on their personal mobiles from members of the public.

An MP who had their personal phone number tweeted out told BuzzFeed News: "CCHQ genuinely can’t be trusted to do anything. This is a serious security breach and no laughing matter. Whoever is responsible needs to go."

Labour MP Jon Trickett said: “How can we trust this Tory Government with our country's security when they can't even build a conference app that keeps the data of their members, MPs and others attending safe and secure?"

