The Government Will Put Garden Cities And New Planning Rules At The Centre Of Its New Housing Policy

Developers will be forced to sign up to a new ombudsman to resolve housing complaints and a commission will be set up to overhaul planning laws and recast the garden cities movement for the 21st century, under policies set to be announced by the government.

BuzzFeed News has been told the new proposals will be set out by housing secretary James Brokenshire in coming weeks.

He will establish a new body, to be called the Building Better Commission, with responsibility for ensuring high-quality, well-designed homes are built in a fresh wave of garden cities across the UK. A chair will be appointed later this year, and the commission will then convene for 12 months.

A new homes ombudsman is likely to be set up to strengthen redress schemes for house buyers. The government plans to pass a law forcing developers to sign up to the ombudsman to more effectively deal with the complaints of consumers.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government consulted in February on whether to introduce a single ombudsman for housing complaints. Ministers have now resolved to introduce a "single front door" to the various existing redress schemes for house buyers.

BuzzFeed News understands ministers are also finalising the details of a new consultation to revamp planning rules in order to speed up the delivery of new homes.