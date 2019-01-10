The Tory MP Leading The Push For A Norway-Style Brexit Is Facing A Deselection Battle

The MP in charge of efforts to secure a Norway-style "softer" Brexit is facing a fight for his career after more than 100 of his local members launched an attempt to deselect him.



Nick Boles, the chief proponent of the so-called "Norway Plus" plan to keep the UK in the single market, said he would fight for the best interests of his constituents as Brexit-supporting Conservatives moved to oust him as the MP for Grantham and Stamford.

In a letter leaked to BuzzFeed News, Boles’ association chairman revealed that over 100 local Tory members had written to him in the last few weeks and that “over 99%” want him to be deselected.

The move came after Boles threatened to resign the Conservative whip to prevent a no-deal Brexit in December and this week voted for two amendments aimed at blocking no-deal.

Boles has been invited to meet local party members later this month ahead of a formal selection meeting.

In the letter to members, Philip Sagar wrote: “In all of my 4 years as your chairman I have never received so many emails and letters about Nick’s actions. Over 99% of you are calling for his deselection as our MP; although in fairness there have been a few in support of his stance.”

Outlining the process by which members could deselect Boles, Sagar said: “Let me start by saying it is not an easy matter to deselect a sitting Conservative MP. There will in any case have to be a selection meeting of the Association Executive Council in the next few months in readiness for a General election should it be called early”.

He warned: “Nick’s actions I fear, have unfortunately made that process much more difficult for him.” Sagar then invited Boles to address his local party membership on Jan. 25.

Boles told BuzzFeed News: “He and Conservative members are entitled to their opinion. I am doing what I was elected to do, which is fighting for the best interests of my constituents.” He said he would respond fully in a newspaper column tomorrow.

In December, Sagar told Boles he risked “an act of personal political suicide” by threatening to resign the Conservative whip to stop no-deal.

At the time, Boles responded that he was “not willing to countenance leaving the European Union without a deal” and that he supported Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Yesterday Boles revealed he had received a death threat following his vote against the government.

Read Sagar’s email sent to local members yesterday below: