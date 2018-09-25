The big issue at this week's Labour conference has been the party's position on Brexit, specifically whether it would back a public vote on the deal and whether that vote would include a Remain option.
But it's unclear what the party's actual position is: The last 48 hours have seen fast-changing and often completely contradictory statements from senior frontbenchers and union leaders,
There are suspicions the party is employing a strategy of "constructive ambiguity" — deliberately keeping the policy vague and not coming to any firm decisions in order to avoid a split between the members, the leadership and Labour leave voters.
So: Here are Labour's Brexit positions on a public vote, according to senior party figures – in full.
1. Sunday morning: A second Brexit referendum would only be a choice between the government's deal, or no deal – a vote to Remain is not an option.
This was put forward by Unite union boss and top Corbyn ally Len McCluskey, who said a second Brexit referendum should *not* have an option to remain in the EU. Clear enough, right?
2. Very late on Sunday night: "all options" are in fact "on the table".
At 11.45pm on Sunday, after five long hours of deliberations, the party agreed the wording of a motion to keep "all options" — *including* a public vote with a Remain option — "on the table". A reversal, but also pretty clear, no?
3. Monday morning: We regret to inform you Remain is in fact not an option.
But at 8am on Monday morning, John McDonnell said he agreed with Len McCluskey, and ruled out Remain being on the ballot paper.
4. Monday lunchtime: Actually, on second thoughts, it is.
However: On Monday lunchtime shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer insisted the option for a Remain vote ~was~ being kept on the table, contradicting McDonnell.
5. A bit later on Monday: Yep, all options definitely, definitely on the table!
And McDonnell by this point, apparently agreed with Starmer. All was well.
6. Tuesday morning: All options are on the table – except extending Article 50.
Starmer gets a standing ovation for an ad-lib in his conference speech: "nobody is ruling out Remain as an option". The line was not included in the draft text sent to journalists. Starmer adds: "I don’t think at this stage anybody is talking about extending Article 50.
7. Tuesday afternoon: Erm, you know we said Remain was on the table...
On Tuesday afternoon Unite deputy leader Steve Turner told the conference hall that Starmer was, in fact, wrong – and Labour's position was that any public vote would be on deal or no deal.
8. Tuesday afternoon: Erm, you know that other time we said extending Article 50 WASN'T on the table...?
So where are we now? No one's entirely sure. And maybe, just maybe, that's the result Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wanted all along. In which case, you have to say he's played a blinder.
Alex Wickham is a senior reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Alex Wickham at alex.wickham@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.