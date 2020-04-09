A British Police Chief Has Backtracked After Wrongly Claiming Officers Could Search Supermarket Trollies For Non-Essential Items

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

A bungling police chief who contradicted official government guidance by warning that officers could search shopping trollies for non-essential items has retracted his comments.



Nick Adderley, chief constable of Northamptonshire, warned the public not to buy non-essential items from supermarkets and claimed that if people continued to do so, officers would start to check baskets and trolleys.



"We will not at this stage be starting to marshal supermarkets and check the items in baskets and trolleys to see whether it is a legitimate and necessary item," he said, "but again, be under no illusion, if people do not heed the warnings and pleas that I'm making today, we will start to do that."

