Boris Johnson Is Stable And Has Not Been Put On A Ventilator

Boris Johnson had a stable night in hospital and was in good spirits as he continued to battle the coronavirus, his office said in an encouraging update on the prime minister's health after he was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday evening.

Johnson had not required mechanical or non-invasive ventilation, but had received "standard oxygen treatment", his official spokesperson said, relaying information provided by St Thomas' hospital in London.

The prime minister does not have pneumonia, his spokesperson confirmed.



On Monday, Downing Street announced that Johnson had been moved to intensive care after his condition had "worsened".

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, is standing in for Johnson in leading the UK's response to the coronavirus.



Raab is currently well, but if he should become incapacitated himself then the chancellor Rishi Sunak will take charge, the spokesperson said.

The prime minister's weekly audience with the Queen will not continue while Johnson is absent. The royal household is being kept informed by the cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill, and the PM's principal private secretary.