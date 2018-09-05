Anti-Israel Posters Are Being Removed From Bus Stops Across London Amid Labour's Anti-Semitism Scandal

Share On more Share On more

I had to do a double take when I saw *this* on Westminster Bridge

London mayor Sadiq Khan has ordered the removal of adverts declaring Israel "a racist endeavour" from bus stops across the city.

Several of the posters appeared across the capital the day after the Labour Party adopted the full International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism.



The definition says that "claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavour" could be considered an anti-Semitic act.

A group calling themselves "London Palestine Action" tweeted photographs of the adverts at various bus stops this afternoon.