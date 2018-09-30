An LBC Radio Presenter Who Used To Work For Theresa May Says He Told A Cabinet Minister The Questions He Was Going To Ask In An Interview

An LBC radio journalist who used to be Theresa May’s head of broadcast in Downing Street pitched for an interview with a cabinet minister by revealing the questions he would ask beforehand and assuring them it would be gentle.



BuzzFeed News has seen text messages from LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick earlier this year when he was trying to get the senior politician on his show. BuzzFeed News has seen both sides of the conversation in the text exchange.



In the messages, Swarbrick outlines an earlier telephone conversation with the minister in which he says he has already told him the questions he would ask.

The presenter goes on to make assurances that the minister would be safe and the interview would be gentle.

The revelations will raise questions over whether there is conflict of interest in the former Downing Street head of broadcast now interviewing members of the government as a journalist.

Swarbrick, who presents a show on LBC on Sunday to Thursday nights, rejoined the station in March after a year-and-a-half working in Number 10. He had previously spent more than four years at LBC.

His unusual gamekeeper-turned-poacher return to journalism courted controversy amid complaints from industry veterans and opposition figures that it was inappropriate for someone so close to the government to be working as a journalist.

In June, just three month after he left Number 10, Swarbrick was granted an interview with the prime minister in which he asked his former boss about her NHS funding announcement. The interview received widespread criticism at the time.