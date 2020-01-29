A Tory MP Is Set To Speak Alongside Far-Right Politicians At A Conference In Italy

A Conservative MP is due to speak at a nationalist conference in Italy next week alongside a host of far-right politicians from across Europe including Matteo Salvini, Viktor Orbán, and Marion Maréchal.



Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski is listed as a “confirmed speaker” at the National Conservatism conference in Rome on Feb. 3.

Kawczynski declined multiple requests for comment. His office told BuzzFeed News they expected him to attend the event and said they did not think he would respond to our inquiries.

Other confirmed speakers at the conference include Salvini, the leader of Italy’s far-right Lega party, Hungarian prime minister Orbán, and French National Front politician Maréchal, the granddaughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Also billed to speak are Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, and the Spanish MEP Hermann Tertsch, of far-right party Vox.

Ryszard Legutko, a Polish politician who Pink News reported had called anti-LGBT prejudice “fictitious”, marriage for same-sex couples a “destructive experiment”, and described LGBT rights as “a tyranny of the minority which has taken over the main institutions and main ideologies in the western world”, is also listed.