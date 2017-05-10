Theresa May Says She's Going To Tour The Country On An Election Battle Bus

Theresa May has said she plans to tour the country on an election battle bus, following criticism she was avoiding the public and holding exclusively stage-managed events.
In response to a question from BuzzFeed News, May said she had been all around the country meeting people already "in a whole variety of situations".
Referring to the battle bus, the prime minister added: "And from time to time we might even have some journalists on it," in what seemed to be a swipe at Jeremy Corbyn's relationship with the media.
May's campaign has itself faced accusations of trying to restrict contact with the public or political journalists on the campaign trail.
But speaking to workers at a factory in Mansfield, she insisted she would meet people face to face around the country during the rest of the campaign, making her pitch to "real" voters directly.
Such "traditional" campaigning was how she preferred to conduct the election, rather than going head-to-head with her rivals in live TV debates, something she has refused to take part in.
Adding to her criticism of Corbyn's campaign, May said the Labour leader had only been campaigning "within 25 miles of Islington".
But an analysis by BuzzFeed News showed only a handful of official Corbyn events – out of the more than two dozen he has held – had been close by the north London constituency where he himself is seeking re-election.
Since triggering the early election last month, May has been visiting Labour-held seats that the Conservatives hope to capture on 8 June. But most of the events have been in small venues with audiences limited to party supporters and journalists.
May considers herself a natural "doorstep campaigner", she has told reporters, but the amount of time she has spent canvassing seems to have been limited so far.
Asked whether rivals like Corbyn and Tim Farron of the Liberal Democrats were doing more to get "out and about", May said: "I've been across the country, as I am today and I will be in the days to come in the 29 days that remain. And it's opportunities like this, as you see with the workforce here, able to ask me questions. But I meet people in a whole variety of situations."
At the factory in Mansfield, May appeared before about 300 staff, the largest audience she has faced on the campaign trail. She was questioned for about 25 minutes on matters including food banks, homelessness, school funding, the NHS, Brexit, and vegan food in schools.
"To be honest that's the first time I've been asked about veganism," the prime minister said, before adding: "I'm afraid I eat meat, I'll admit it."
