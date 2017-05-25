Rich Donors Have Been Giving A Lot More To The Tories Than Labour Since The Election Campaign Began

The Conservatives' fundraising machine pulled in money at four times the rate of Labour's as the election campaign swung into high gear, with dozens of rich backers in the City and corporate Britain making large cash contributions.

New figures from the Electoral Commission showed that the Conservatives pulled in £1.6 million from big donors in the second week of the campaign, compared to just over £380,000 for Labour.

Added to the first week's figures, the Conservatives have raised almost twice as much money from major donors than Labour since the election campaign formally began on 3 May. The party pulled in £5.7 million in the first two weeks, while Labour raised just over £3 million, mainly from trades unions including Unite and GMB.

Among the donations to the Tories in the second week of the campaign were a payment of £150,000 by a company linked to the Reuben brothers, the property developers whose estimated £14 billion fortune places them third on the Sunday Times Rich List.



Lord John Sainsbury, another regular on the Sunday Times Rich List, whose family started the Sainsbury's supermarket chain, made a cash donation of £100,000, the records show.