    18 Pictures I Found This Week That Are 100% Stupid But Also 100% Funny

    Featuring the most "creative" alternative to a Christmas tree I've ever seen.

    Alex Naidus
    by Alex Naidus

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello fine folks, hope you've had a wonderful week. As a bulwark against tense and troubling times, I've been focusing on the simple pleasures in life — quality time with friends, excellent tacos, and hilariously stupid pictures from around the internet. It's doing wonders I gotta say! Hopefully these pics give you the mood boost they gave me.

    And my weekly disclaimer: One of the quirks of the modern internet is how things appear, disappear, then reappear at random times, so not everything on the list below is strictly new, but it was all new to me.

    1. For starters... HELL YEAH:

    a dog with a banana on its head
    CeleryMan7 / Via imgur.com

    2. Accurate and troubling:

    Twitter: @Wheeema

    3. A lot to unpack here:

    a cat in a man&#x27;s boxer shorts
    u/Walusqueegee / Via reddit.com

    4. This made me laugh wayyyy too hard:

    Twitter: @ItsAndyRyan

    5. I'm a dog guy myself, but when it comes to pure chaotic absurdity, you can't beat cats:

    a cat shaped like a torpedo
    u/Ok_Total_Regret / Via reddit.com

    6. See?!

    Twitter: @prfctratcarcass

    7. These are the kinds of texts I want:

    &quot;Baby whale&quot;
    u/Inevitable-Cellist23 / Via reddit.com

    8. Stupid, funny, and relatable:

    A chicken in a bucket in the ocean
    CeleryMan7 / Via imgur.com

    9. Resourceful! Delightful!

    Twitter: @panoparker

    10. I can't say I wouldn't try them:

    Twitter: @messedupfoods

    11. As a former Brooklyn resident, I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative:

    Twitter: @gayspud

    12. So many questions:

    Twitter: @MaureenLangloss

    13. BEEN THERE:

    Twitter: @cruelisummer

    14. You had one job:

    Twitter: @JamColley

    15. Jean jokes will never not work for me:

    Twitter: @KimmyMonte

    16. Exactly:

    Rice shaped like a duck in a pot
    5FeetApartCuzTheyreNotGay / Via imgur.com

    17. Feels like there's a backstory here...

    A sign saying &quot;We don&#x27;t rent pigs&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    18. And finally, praise be:

    Twitter: @hopes_revenge