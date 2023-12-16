Hello fine folks, hope you've had a wonderful week. As a bulwark against tense and troubling times, I've been focusing on the simple pleasures in life — quality time with friends, excellent tacos, and hilariously stupid pictures from around the internet. It's doing wonders I gotta say! Hopefully these pics give you the mood boost they gave me.

And my weekly disclaimer: One of the quirks of the modern internet is how things appear, disappear, then reappear at random times, so not everything on the list below is strictly new, but it was all new to me.

