Hey, y'all. Been trying to take care of myself this week amid some of the true horror happening in the world. I made some chicken tinga tacos (recommended!), watched No Hard Feelings (I laughed!), and went to an old-school steakhouse with some friends (had a blast!). Below are quite simply some dumb, funny pics from around the internet — I hope some, if not all, of them can give you some levity and joy.