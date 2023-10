Hey, y'all. It's been...a tough week. One thing that gives me a very simple (and very stupid) form of solace is finding funny, meaningless laughs on the internet. The pictures below brought me some fleeting joy when it was really needed. Hopefully, it can do the same for you.

And my weekly disclaimer: One of the quirks of the modern internet is how things appear, disappear, then reappear at random times, so the list below isn't all strictly new, but it was all new to me.