    I Found These 17 Very Stupid, Very Funny Pictures On The Internet This Week — Please Enjoy

    Sometimes the internet is bad, but sometimes it's great.

    Hey y'all! Welp, it's another week on the world wide web, and while I can't say I'm grateful for everything I've seen out there, I'm definitely grateful for this collection of stupid, fun, funny, random pics. It's 85 degrees in November here in Southern California, so it's hard to take my mind off global temperature rise — sometimes you just need some simple joys, ya know? I hope this post works as a bit of a balm for you as well.

    And my weekly disclaimer: One of the quirks of the modern internet is how things appear, disappear, then reappear at random times, so not everything on the list below is strictly new, but it was all new to me.

    Let's get into it... 🫡

    1. Starting off appropriately stupid (and perfect):

    2. Found 'im!

    &quot;There he is.&quot;
    3. Hi, Harold!

    &quot;Harold&quot;
    4. SHRIMP FRIEND

    5. DOGHOT

    6. This was really a new one for me:

    &quot;IS THAT WHAT IT IS&quot;
    7. So dumb, I love it:

    &quot;Become Ungovernable&quot;
    8. File this under: funny-sad:

    &quot;I don&#x27;t know&quot;
    9. Honestly, I don't even know where to start:

    10. I'm the texter on the right:

    11. TOO TRUE:

    &quot;Tupperware more like Tupperwhere the heck is the lid&quot;
    12. Fair enough...

    &quot;Pls do not tap on glass it scares the ice cream&quot;
    13. Why is this incredibly accurate?!

    &quot;Me in a photo:&quot;
    14. I respect it... I do:

    A Squishmallow strapped into a car
    15. Sometimes I think I'm still 13 years old.

    &quot;Lickinghole Rd.&quot;
    16. Curious to see if this works:

    Side of a house where someone used chalk to write &quot;No Squirrels&quot; in all caps
    17. And finally: Precious. Random. Delightful. Funny.

    Hope this made your week just that much brighter.