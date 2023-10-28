    19 Dumb, Hilarious Pictures I Found This Week That Honestly Made Me Feel Better

    I needed this.

    Alex Naidus
    by Alex Naidus

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello, again! I've been away for a bit for a friend's wedding in Nashville (fun! cool town!) and have made up for lost time by combing the internet for pictures that make me laugh despite sometimes being massively dumb. Honestly, it's a combo I love! It's tough out here — sometimes you gotta smash a couple of brain cells and yuk it up.

    And my weekly disclaimer: One of the quirks of the modern internet is how things appear, disappear, then reappear at random times, so not everything on the list below is strictly new, but it was all new to me.

    Let's get into it 🫡

    1. To kick it off, I can't tell if this is brilliant or stupid. Let's just settle on...inspired.

    Twitter: @NoContextHumans

    2. "Doc, please, I need my fix."

    Sign for a pizza place that says &quot;Now selling medical marinara&quot;
    u/MonsieurSpiffy / Via reddit.com

    3. In this economy, what you need more than anything else is ingenuity.

    Sign announcing &quot;Friday night spaghetti wrestling&quot; and &quot;Saturday morning all the spaghetti you can eat for $1&quot;
    u/Wigglebit / Via reddit.com

    4. I want to be inspired by this Ninja Turtle–themed PSA, I really do.

    Two signs next to each other, each showing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle with type above and below each Turtle, with type reading across both signs: &quot;Say Pizza&quot; &quot;To Drugs&quot; on one line and &quot;Say No&quot; &quot;To Yes&quot; at the bottom
    u/Icicl37 / Via reddit.com

    5. Follow the rules, Yevgeny!!

    Twitter: @woofknight

    6. Woulda had my vote.

    Twitter: @kenzianidiot

    7. 🎵 I'm at the Pumpkin Spice, I'm at the Oil Change, I'm at the combination Pumpkin Spice and Oil Change 🎵

    Store sign that says &quot;It&#x27;s back pumpkin spice oil change&quot;
    u/SeanthonyP / Via reddit.com

    8. Sooooo close.

    Twitter: @EverythingOOC

    9. Whoever's naming these should be CEO.

    Twitter: @hopes_revenge

    10. Tell it like it is!

    Sign in front of the Grand Canyon that says &quot;Ooh aah point&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    11. Wait for it...wait for it...

    Online form asking a user to select their country, and one of the options is &quot;fruit salad&quot;
    u/Bald__egg / Via reddit.com

    12. (Speechless.)

    Sign with image of a squirrel that reads, &quot;Cigarettes are like squirrels, they are perfectly harmless until you put one in your mouth and light it on fire&quot; and &quot;No smoking&quot;
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    13. (Speechless but in awe.)

    Twitter: @cucumbersnail

    14. A standoff.

    Twitter: @kirawontmiss

    15. Took me at least five minutes.

    Takeout food bag with writing that says &quot;must lett tom pick onion&quot;
    u/Unfair-Beach-4906 / Via reddit.com

    16. I really hope this worked.

    Twitter: @weirddalle

    17. I think "Farm fresh / butt nugget" is from a William Carlos Williams poem.

    Person holding an egg that&#x27;s been stamped with the phrase &quot;farm fresh butt nugget&quot;
    u/Samurai_Fire / Via reddit.com

    18. Fluffy, you absolute rapscallion.

    Cat sitting on top of a cake, which is on top of a fridge that has a sign with an arrow pointing up that says, &quot;Cake!! Up here so Fluffy does NOT sit on!!&quot;
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    19. And finally...Dick "Taco" Dick.

    A political sign in support of Richard &quot;Taco&quot; Johnson
    u/CeleryMan7 / Via imgur.com

    Another confusing but beautifully chaotic week on the internet! Thanks for hangin'!