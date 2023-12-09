I Found 17 Really Dumb Pictures This Week That Also Happen To Be Really Funny

Singin' in the Rain or La La Land. If you don't have time for a full movie at the moment, hopefully, you can find some delight in these dumb, fun pics I found across the web this week! Hi y'all, hope everyone's had a good week. I'm hearing nonstop Christmas music from the coffee shop to the grocery store which is equal parts sweet and maddening. I did just watch the dazzling 1967 French musical The Young Girls of Rochefort for the first time last night and it was delightful beyond belief. Recommended if you likeor. If you don't have time for a full movie at the moment, hopefully, you can find some delight in these dumb, fun pics I found across the web this week!

And my weekly disclaimer: one of the quirks of the modern internet is how things appear, disappear, then reappear at random times, so not everything on the list below is strictly new, but it was all new to me.

