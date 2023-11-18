17 Really Funny, Really Stupid Pictures That I Found This Week

Hey y'all, hope it's been a good week. Other than bopping around the ol' web looking for funny and dumb pictures of stuff, I managed to also play some tennis (backhand needs work), see Saltburn (mixed feelings!), and play music with some pals (a blast). Mostly, though...I bopped around the ol' web looking for funny and dumb pictures of stuff. Hopefully they'll make a nice bookend to your equally lovely week.

And my weekly disclaimer: One of the quirks of the modern internet is how things appear, disappear, then reappear at random times, so not everything on the list below is strictly new, but it was all new to me.

