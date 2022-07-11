In a now-deleted TikTok, Doja explained that her new dog stepped on a bee over the weekend, similar to a moment Amber recalled during her testimony.
In the midst of a painful testimony regarding sexual assault shared during the trial, Amber had winced while speaking about her dog.
When Doja shared the story of her own dog, she imitated Amber's wince, prompting a lot of backlash from followers.
Despite the fact that many other TikTok users had also imitated Amber in a viral trend, viewers condemned Doja for doing so on such a large platform:
Doja has also recently come under fire as some fans called her out for DM'ing 17-year-old Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, asking him to hook her up with his costar Joseph Quinn.
Doja has not yet spoken out about either of the controversies, although she did remove the video mocking Amber.
If you or someone you know have experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center here.
