    Doja Cat Poked Fun At Amber Heard's "My Dog Stepped On A Bee" Court Testimony Moment And People Weren't Cool With It

    Probably not her best TikTok...

    Alex Gurley
    by Alex Gurley

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Doja Cat was caught mocking Amber Heard's court testimony from the Johnny Depp trial — and people really weren't okay with it.

    A closeup of Doja
    Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

    In a now-deleted TikTok, Doja explained that her new dog stepped on a bee over the weekend, similar to a moment Amber recalled during her testimony.

    Pop Crave @PopCrave

    Doja Cat mimics Amber Heard’s “my dog stepped on a bee” court testimony in new TikTok.

    Twitter: @popcrave

    In the midst of a painful testimony regarding sexual assault shared during the trial, Amber had winced while speaking about her dog.

    When Doja shared the story of her own dog, she imitated Amber's wince, prompting a lot of backlash from followers.

    Doja closes her eyes and winces
    @popcrave / @dojacat / Via Twitter: @popcrave

    Despite the fact that many other TikTok users had also imitated Amber in a viral trend, viewers condemned Doja for doing so on such a large platform:

    me and yeri are tired of u bitches @yerigatekeeper

    doja cat mocking amber heard talking about the sexual assault she went through is so disgusting like she knows she has a platform that many young women follow her on and this is what she does with it? i am literally so disappointed

    @yerigatekeeper / Via Twitter: @yerigatekeeper
    treasure| SELLING GVF TICKETS @lighttmylove

    doja cat mocking amber heard is like actually disgusting… like it makes me sick to my stomach that she not only did it on tik tok but was doing it on instagram live today… it’s just genuinely sick and i’m praying for amber and her well being she doesn’t deserve any of this.

    @lighttmylove / Via Twitter: @lighttmylove
    E 🌻 @mariannereading

    doja cat will work with dr luke, message an underage stranger things cast member to hook her up with his cast mate who is pushing 30, and now she mocks amber heard’s sexual assault testimony. absolute garbage person. https://t.co/Yl64oS6tSH

    @mariannereading / Via Twitter: @mariannereading
    🜾 @Seiolfur

    Doja cat making fun of Amber heard's SA testimony...she's really like an incel it's crazy

    @Seiolfur / Via Twitter: @Seiolfur
    mother oomf @muglerrized

    amber heard jokes fill me with rage. @DojaCat you’re pathetic for that

    @muglerrized / Via Twitter: @muglerrized

    Doja has also recently come under fire as some fans called her out for DM'ing 17-year-old Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, asking him to hook her up with his costar Joseph Quinn.

    A closeup of Doja
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Billboard

    Doja has not yet spoken out about either of the controversies, although she did remove the video mocking Amber.

    A closeup of Doja
    Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

    If you or someone you know have experienced sexual assault, you can call the ​National Sexual Assault Hotline​ at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center ​here​.