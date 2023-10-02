    16 Photos Of Completely Unhinged Behavior From People's Roommates

    Nightmarish roommates are a canon event.

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    When you choose to live with someone, you're never 100% sure what kind of experience you'll get. Sometimes your roommate is ideal: They clean after themselves, don't touch your food, and make great Netflix bingeing partners. Other times? Well, they steal your belongings, crash your car, or hoard rats in the freezer.

    Screenshot of BuzzFeed headline: &quot;He Kept His Dead Pet Rats in the Freezer for Years&quot; — Here are 18 Truly Terrible Roommate Stories That Prove Some People Are an Absolute Nightmare&quot;
    BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

    Here are 16 photos captured by people who took a gamble and ended up with the worst kind of roommate:

    1. This person says their roommate takes a bite out of the butter and spits it into a pan anytime they cook something:

    Block of butter with tooth marks in it
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    2. This person's roommate randomly went out, bought a bunch of Christmas knickknacks for the apartment without asking anyone first, and now expects the other roommates to chip in:

    Text exchange: &quot;We just went shopping and grabbed a few Christmas decor if you would like to chip in that would be great, it&#x27;s only 36 each,&quot; &quot;I have additional bills this month, and this is outside my budget; I&#x27;m sorry&quot;
    u/Fml2023 / Via reddit.com

    3. This person showed a side-by-side comparison of their half of the room versus their roommate's:

    One side is clean, with a neat desk and items neatly underneath a twin bed, and the other has a messy desk and clothes and other items all over the rug
    u/MuseDrones / Via reddit.com

    4. This person left a note asking their roommate to clean up after themselves, to which they responded, "STFU":

    Note: &quot;Clean your containers; I&#x27;ve done it 3 times, if I have to do it again I&#x27;ll throw the containers with it&quot;; response: &quot;STFU&quot;
    u/Andrew212N / Via reddit.com

    5. This person's roommate keeps taking their towels and staining them with makeup:

    A towel with makeup stains on it
    u/shortylikeamelody / Via reddit.com

    6. This person put up an ad "seeking female roommate," in which he promises to adjust rent according to the person's level of attractiveness:

    Long note from &quot;male, 27,&quot; including, &quot;Rent is $450 including utilities if you are AVERAGE looking meaning a 6 out of 10; each point up towards 10, you can subtract $100&quot; and &quot;no parties unless you&#x27;re a 7+ and your guests are equal or better females&quot;
    u/secretslut991 / Via reddit.com

    7. This person came home from work and realized their roommate smashed their monitor:

    A monitor screen with lots of lines on it
    u/Whitedog2166 / Via reddit.com

    8. Speaking of smashing, this person's roommate completely shattered their coffee table:

    A glass coffee table in small pieces all over a wood floor and rug
    u/howareweee / Via reddit.com

    9. This person is looking for someone down to share a single room for $344 a month. Oh, and you have to rarely ever be home:

    They&#x27;re looking for a female roommate to share a room for $334/month, but they have to &quot;rarely stay home&quot;
    u/ChicoUn / Via reddit.com

    10. This person's roommate leaves their food out for weeks, leading to moldy results like this:

    A plate with food debris and mold on it
    u/CaliforniaJugg / Via reddit.com

    11. This person wants her roommate who makes twice as much as she does to pay twice as much in rent:

    &quot;I rent an apartment with a roommate and she makes 2x more than I do, so I thought it would be fair if she paid more rent since shell have more money left over,&quot; one response: &quot;In Soviet Russia you no pay what is fair what is fair pay you!&quot;
    u/ItchyDonkin / Via reddit.com

    12. This person's roommate has had these potatoes long enough for them to do this:

    Potatoes in a mesh bag have grown roots that look like candles
    Pretty_Track_7505 / Via reddit.com

    13. This person's roommate refuses to wash their pan in between uses:

    A pan on a stove with thick crud on it
    u/camcam210 / Via reddit.com

    14. This person's roommate throws away their dishes instead of washing them. The only issue is...those aren't their dishes:

    A garbage bag with a colander and other dishes and containers in it
    u/bjarbeau / Via reddit.com

    15. This person's roommate set up a tent in their kitchen in the middle of the night...and no one is quite sure why:

    A large tent in the middle of a kitchen and living room space
    u/Catboy-mew / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, this person's roommate eats pie in the unholiest way:

    A pumpkin pie with a large hole in the middle
    u/theclassyclavicle / Via reddit.com

    What's the worst experience you've had with a roommate? Let us know in the comments.