16 Photos Of Completely Unhinged Behavior From People's Roommates

Here are 16 photos captured by people who took a gamble and ended up with the worst kind of roommate:
1.
This person says their roommate takes a bite out of the butter and spits it into a pan anytime they cook something:
2.
This person's roommate randomly went out, bought a bunch of Christmas knickknacks for the apartment without asking anyone first, and now expects the other roommates to chip in:
3.
This person showed a side-by-side comparison of their half of the room versus their roommate's:
4.
This person left a note asking their roommate to clean up after themselves, to which they responded, "STFU":
5.
This person's roommate keeps taking their towels and staining them with makeup:
6.
This person put up an ad "seeking female roommate," in which he promises to adjust rent according to the person's level of attractiveness:
7.
This person came home from work and realized their roommate smashed their monitor:
8.
Speaking of smashing, this person's roommate completely shattered their coffee table:
9.
This person is looking for someone down to share a single room for $344 a month. Oh, and you have to rarely ever be home:
10.
This person's roommate leaves their food out for weeks, leading to moldy results like this:
11.
This person wants her roommate who makes twice as much as she does to pay twice as much in rent:
12.
This person's roommate has had these potatoes long enough for them to do this:
13.
This person's roommate refuses to wash their pan in between uses:
14.
This person's roommate throws away their dishes instead of washing them. The only issue is...those aren't their dishes:
15.
This person's roommate set up a tent in their kitchen in the middle of the night...and no one is quite sure why:
16.
And finally, this person's roommate eats pie in the unholiest way:
What's the worst experience you've had with a roommate? Let us know in the comments.