6. "I used to work at a hospital. There was this one doctor who was known for having a tendency to sleep with nurses (it was all very Grey’s Anatomy). Anyway, there was a new nurse on our unit, let’s call her Jay. Well one day, maybe a year into her being there, this huge story comes out that Dr. X was mauled by a bear while out on a rafting trip over the weekend."

"He survived, and everyone is dying to know the details of what went down. This is where it comes out that he was saved by none other than nurse Jay who ALSO happened to be on the trip with him. So this is how our entire unit found out that Jay was sleeping with Dr. X. This is also how Jay found out she and Dr. X were not exclusive like she thought and that she was one of his many nurse girlfriends. Things got pretty icy between them on the unit after that! I guess she didn’t know his reputation like the rest of us."

—Anonymous

