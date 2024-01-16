"I personally believe there are people out there who want to be managers and they want to progress up the ladder, but there's a standstill... People aren't able to move up the ladder because these people [meaning executives] aren't transitioning over to retirement. So I feel like there's a surplus of people who have been at this manager level for a really long time, and they're over it."

"And then they have younger people who are associates seeing how burnt out they are at a manger level and not being able to progress, so [associates] are like, 'Heck no, I'm not about to go through what [managers] went through, for only half a doubloon."

