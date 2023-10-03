When BuzzFeed reached out to Eric to learn more about parenting his 4- and 6-year-old girls, he said, "I want them to know how to respect and know that they deserve respect. I want them to understand love so it doesn't get confused with anything else this world tries to fake it with. I want them to know they are powerful and brave, so they can make their own way in the world."

"I think many of us, and more often women, are raised up thinking that the bare minimum is okay. That it is normal to be treated less than they deserve. Too many men are raised without enough expectations of themselves and the women they come across," he continued. "I want my girls to have the emotional intelligence to recognize the good and bad that can come from relationships with these types of men in the future. I want them prepared, knowing their worth, and living in joy because they are with someone who is doing the work required to make a home run well."