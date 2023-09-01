When asked about her parenting style outside of TikTok, Payal said, "Maybe it's the teacher in me, but everything turns into a teachable moment. This is not to say that my parenting style is without flaw. I very much know that home is a safe haven for my boys and because of that, we often have meltdowns and tantrums and frustrations as they grow and develop. I give them time and space to work through emotions. We communicate openly, and I believe the most effective parenting and teaching happens through modeling. They observe how mom and dad treat each other, how we apologize authentically to each other when it is warranted, and how we work together to maintain our household."