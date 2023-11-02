    19 Photos Of Completely Unhinged Behavior From People's Landlords

    If a landlord entered my apartment without asking, I would think I was in the Twilight Zone.

    Alexa Lisitza
    Some people get lucky and never experience the nightmare that is a greedy, lazy, or completely unhinged landlord. And others? Well. They get stuck with property owners and mangers like these:

    1. This landlord who was hungry for their missing 39 cents:

    past due notice for 39 cents
    2. This landlord who claims there is absolutely nothing wrong with their tenant's shower:

    the water and tub is black
    3. This landlord who apparently entered their tenant's apartment without notice — just to tell them to clean their lint trap:

    photo from the landlord with the dryer lint
    4. This person who found out they're the latest of many to complain about their bathroom mirror randomly crashing down in this apartment building:

    broken pieces of the mirror all over the bathroom
    5. This landlord who paid a neighbor to re-tile their tenant's shower:

    a row of tile missing
    6. This landlord who charged their tenant for repairs to the apartment's old water heater:

    invoice for the damages and repair
    7. This landlord who refuses to fix the apartment's overactive water heater:

    thermometer reading 179 degrees
    8. This landlord who is requiring his tenant to pay for the building's shared internet despite them purchasing their own service:

    text message from the landlord for the $10 fee
    9. This landlord who painted over a literal roach:

    roached is painted into the wall
    10. This landlord who ignored his tenant's request to investigate sagging in the ceiling, which ultimately led to this catastrophe:

    ceiling has fallen and there&#x27;s a hole now
    11. This landlord who raised the rent three times within 18 months:

    message explaining the rent increase
    12. This landlord who tried hiding a camera in the laundry room:

    camera peeking from a ledge
    13. This landlord who "replaced" two cracked tiles in a unit:

    they used completely different tiles to the ones that were already in the bathroom
    14. This landlord who says the house is in shambles and any potential renter must be willing and able make repairs as needed:

    message of the website
    15. This landlord who provided a fire extinguisher that expired 25 years ago:

    expiration tag on the extinguisher
    16. This landlord who refuses to let their tenant peel the protective plastic off the microwave:

    the plastic has bubbles on it now from air pockets
    17. This landlord who charges a $133 convenience fee for those paying rent online:

    the fee online
    18. This landlord who refuses to do anything about the mold in their unit:

    mold all over the door frame
    19. And finally, here's how this landlord fixed the falling tiles in their tenant's shower:

    duct tape in the shower
