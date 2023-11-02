Some people get lucky and never experience the nightmare that is a greedy, lazy, or completely unhinged landlord. And others? Well. They get stuck with property owners and mangers like these:
1.
This landlord who was hungry for their missing 39 cents:
2.
This landlord who claims there is absolutely nothing wrong with their tenant's shower:
3.
This landlord who apparently entered their tenant's apartment without notice — just to tell them to clean their lint trap:
4.
This person who found out they're the latest of many to complain about their bathroom mirror randomly crashing down in this apartment building:
5.
This landlord who paid a neighbor to re-tile their tenant's shower:
6.
This landlord who charged their tenant for repairs to the apartment's old water heater:
7.
This landlord who refuses to fix the apartment's overactive water heater:
8.
This landlord who is requiring his tenant to pay for the building's shared internet despite them purchasing their own service:
9.
This landlord who painted over a literal roach:
10.
This landlord who ignored his tenant's request to investigate sagging in the ceiling, which ultimately led to this catastrophe:
11.
This landlord who raised the rent three times within 18 months:
12.
This landlord who tried hiding a camera in the laundry room:
13.
This landlord who "replaced" two cracked tiles in a unit:
14.
This landlord who says the house is in shambles and any potential renter must be willing and able make repairs as needed:
15.
This landlord who provided a fire extinguisher that expired 25 years ago:
16.
This landlord who refuses to let their tenant peel the protective plastic off the microwave:
17.
This landlord who charges a $133 convenience fee for those paying rent online:
18.
This landlord who refuses to do anything about the mold in their unit:
19.
And finally, here's how this landlord fixed the falling tiles in their tenant's shower: