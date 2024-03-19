Everyone Is Joking About Barack Obama "Finding Kate Middleton" After He Was Spotted In The UK

Browse links
Imagine the former president kiki-ing about #KateGate over tea.
getting to the bottom of this kate middleton stuff. good for him. https://t.co/c0v9VqPmgf— Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) March 18, 2024
i mean, if i were an ex-pres, i would use all of my privilege for gossip too https://t.co/inEISumQM4— b.andherbooks (@bandherbooks) March 18, 2024
President Obama said enough is enough, let me go on over there and investigate this myself. https://t.co/imBZzuCHxk— Stefan Smith (@TheStefanSmith) March 18, 2024
Went over there to find out the tea directly for Michelle. If he wanted to, he would. https://t.co/J7sZJUFj0C— Oy C (@OyinkanSxo) March 18, 2024
Lmfao Obama said… https://t.co/MR80Ppm311 pic.twitter.com/nXjcHUZT0A— 🌹🔪 (@rosy_sharpe) March 18, 2024
Obama doing everyone a solid and getting the damn tea on the royals https://t.co/WpUVCBFCQw— Linda (@t7_linda) March 18, 2024
Y’all think Obama retired to be a fixer like Olivia Pope? Lol https://t.co/B13lly772H— Brittaz🌻🧚🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️ (@AlexBri_) March 18, 2024
I mean you can hardly expect British tea to get spilled until you have an American present https://t.co/Jw7hg2RkpY— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) March 18, 2024
Lmaoo Nigga nosey as hell https://t.co/lNdsO6VBne— Angela Rockford (@angie_goodwood) March 18, 2024
Hi… My name is Barack Obama & I was sent down from Washington D.C. to see about where Kate Middleton might be… https://t.co/caFdBNj7Fn pic.twitter.com/EKMUFDnT56— Taylor Allen (@TaylorAllen_55) March 19, 2024