    Everyone Is Joking About Barack Obama "Finding Kate Middleton" After He Was Spotted In The UK

    Imagine the former president kiki-ing about #KateGate over tea.

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    While in town for a meeting about his nonprofit organization the Obama Foundation, former president Barack Obama dropped in for an informal tea time visit with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

    Barack Obama waving as he stands in the doorway of 10 Downing Street
    Stefan Rousseau - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    Their chat took place at 10 Downing Street — famously known as the official residence and office of the UK's prime minister. And, given the gossip circulating the UK right now, people across the internet had the same reaction...

    Former President Barack Obama in a suit, smiling and gesturing, with a security agent in the background
    Carl Court / Getty Images

    ...is Obama going to get the tea on Kate Middleton?!

    Prince Harry, Barack Obama, Former First LadyMichelle Obama, Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose together for a photo, dressed semi-formally
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images

    Obviously these reactions are all tongue-in-cheek, but isn't it amazing to imagine the former president kiki-ing over tea? I love it.