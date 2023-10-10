    26 Hilariously Honest Tweets About Life Being Wayyy Too Expensive

    "People be like 'live within your means,' as if rent, food, and gas are reasonably priced."

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Gas prices are going up. Rent is going up. Home prices are going up. The price of groceries is going up. And honestly? My patience is going down. Everything is expensive, and people are over it.

    A man looking at his receipt in surprise
    Coldsnowstorm / Getty Images

    The least we can do in a hard time is laugh, though, so here are 26 of the best laugh-so-you-don't-cry tweets about just how expensive living has become:

    1.

    Twitter: @RodLacroix

    2.

    Twitter: @doitmuvaaa

    3.

    Twitter: @Notdojaaa

    4.

    Twitter: @Drebae_

    5.

    Twitter: kamalaharris / Twitter: @KamalaHarris / Via Twitter: @thisiskashmir

    6.

    Twitter: @MeganLong24

    7.

    Twitter: @xx_lsp

    8.

    Twitter: @hannaljungholm

    9.

    Twitter: @mfbenji

    10.

    Twitter: @Whotfismick

    11.

    Twitter: @_speediskeyy

    12.

    Twitter: @R_A_Dadass

    13.

    Twitter: @TweetsOfCats

    14.

    Twitter: @TheBlueHashira

    15.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @FernandezGordon

    16.

    Twitter: @dadmann_walking

    17.

    Twitter: @sadgirlkms

    18.

    Fuzzy Door Productions / Via Twitter: @faiththegemini

    19.

    Twitter: @itsremds

    20.

    Twitter: @sharloola

    21.

    Twitter: @Lhlodder

    22.

    Splash Entertainment / Via Twitter: @maybeeevirgo

    23.

    Twitter: @itssaniibabie

    24.

    Paramount Pictures / Via Twitter: @maybeeevirgo

    25.

    Twitter: @LordVizo__

    26.

    Twitter: @ramblinma