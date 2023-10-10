26 Hilariously Honest Tweets About Life Being Wayyy Too Expensive
"People be like 'live within your means,' as if rent, food, and gas are reasonably priced."
Gas prices are going up. Rent is going up. Home prices are going up. The price of groceries is going up. And honestly? My patience is going down. Everything is expensive, and people are over it.
The least we can do in a hard time is laugh, though, so here are 26 of the best laugh-so-you-don't-cry tweets about just how expensive living has become:
1.
Just called the vet to schedule my dog for his shots. I asked for an estimate and they transferred me over to their mortgage department.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) July 7, 2020
2.
🎉Made my last car payment 🎉— Elizabeth (@doitmuvaaa) August 18, 2023
I still owe a lot but I'm just not paying anymore
3.
“Don’t answer the door for nobody” https://t.co/whgHBNw02L— . (@Notdojaaa) September 13, 2023
4.
My budget for October is $20. And I already spent it so don’t invite me nowhere pic.twitter.com/7QjC221gaN— Drebae (@Drebae_) October 2, 2023
5.
Gas prices creepin back up, Joe! pic.twitter.com/VgEzV8nDuq— KASHMIR. (@thisiskashmir) July 30, 2023
6.
guys I cancelled my netflix subscription im so excited to finally own a house who knew it was this easy 🥰— Meg (@MeganLong24) February 8, 2022
7.
People be like “live within your means” as if rent, food, & gas are reasonably priced LOL.— 🇳🇬 (@xx_lsp) June 5, 2022
8.
Our system is shit. I’m 24 and only have two years left on my moms health insurance. Then, I have to find a new mother— Hanna Ljungholm (@hannaljungholm) February 3, 2022
9.
Shopping for a nice big area rug! I’ve never shopped for rugs before, I’m assuming they’re around $50-$100. Excited to see what I find!— Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) October 3, 2023
10.
*me getting my oil changed*— ☔ (@Whotfismick) August 14, 2023
mechanic: “we’ve also notice that—“
me: pic.twitter.com/0kblFM3TkH
11.
I SAID we supposed to be saving our money!!! pic.twitter.com/zPMecvUDPe— Speed 🥀 (@_speediskeyy) June 4, 2022
12.
My hobbies include: working really hard to earn money and watching my kids eat every penny of it.— The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) March 8, 2019
13.
Pet rent is the stupidest concept I have ever heard of how do you expect my cat to pay $50 a month he is unemployed— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) August 4, 2023
14.
RENT STRIKE NEXT.— Gyalchester Barbie (@TheBlueHashira) September 25, 2023
(please)
15.
We were supposed to be walking around naked eating grapes 😭 https://t.co/Wwf8SKuaHP— IG: Fern6ndez (@FernandezGordon) July 30, 2023
16.
I just don't understand why I can't have unlimited money.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) July 21, 2020
17.
why is being alive so expensive im not even having a good time— common sad girl (@sadgirlkms) February 28, 2018
18.
I’m tired of waking up and getting this bread… this bread need to wake up and get me pic.twitter.com/3VU5ZQrAao— faith (@faiththegemini) July 29, 2023
19.
My budget for July is 0. I need to start stealing.— REMD$ (@itsremds) July 12, 2022
20.
me at any house party: 💃🏾 how much is ur rent ?????— shar (@sharloola) April 4, 2022
21.
Sure kids cost roughly $14,000 annually, but think about all the money you save from no longer having a social life.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) October 7, 2018
22.
me checking my bank account after i prioritized my happiness: pic.twitter.com/nTnPOKitik— virgobaby (@maybeeevirgo) September 20, 2023
23.
I love going out and not spending my money 😩 I just bring my wallet just in case— Ms.Rich ♕ (@itssaniibabie) July 6, 2022
24.
trying to save my money but i’m just a girl pic.twitter.com/P7MYxnsJQK— virgobaby (@maybeeevirgo) September 12, 2023
25.
Life is expensive. Let’s move in together guys.— Gustavo. (@LordVizo__) August 15, 2023
26.
I want my kids to have a fun childhood, but like a lazy, quiet kind of fun that doesn't cost anything.— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) April 21, 2017