14 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "Squid Game: The Challenge" That I Need To Talk About Right Now

8. And of course we can't discuss Glass Bridge without discussing player 278, who appears to refuse the "one jump per player" agreement the group settles on, thereby pressuring player 301 to make multiple jumps and ultimately fall. However, on an episode of the JustinTime 4 StoryTime podcast , player 286 said that wasn't the case.

Instead, he claims 301 "lost sight of the plan" when it was time to start, and started jumping on their own accord. But 286 says the footage was later edited to appear as though 278 wasn't cooperating. If true, this also explains why no one was upset with 278 after the game, besides the person who was last to jump, who 286 said was too far back to see everything that took place.

