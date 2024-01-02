"I Would Not Touch That Company Again With A 10-Foot Pole": This Person Quit Their Low-Paying Job And Was Shocked When Recruiters Tried To Get Them Back

"This is clearly some kind of cosmic joke. They wouldn't promote me when I was there, and now they want me back? They're either extremely desperate or just plain stupid. Probably both."

"Now that I think of it, I should have led them on just to fuck with them... Bet I'd have nowhere near the expertise they want if I had stayed all this time. Truly, job hopping is the only way to get ahead... I did not think this would happen to me, but especially not so soon."

