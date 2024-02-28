"She Told Me She Only Had My Kid For The Money": 14 Times People Were Tricked Into A Relationship With Someone Who Hid Their Real Personality

5. "I was 23 and I was engaged to the person who I thought was the man of my dreams. He was seemingly perfect and I never saw any red flags. The only problem was he didn’t really like my friends. It wasn’t really something big at first, he would just say little things like how such and such gives him weird vibes and things of that nature. I would respond with an 'Ok, but they’re my friends' and he would just drop it. Suddenly, out of no where, almost all my friends stopped talking to me."

"They started cancelling plans, leaving me on read, and being short and weird with me until one day most of them even blocked me. I was so confused and hurt by it and my fiancé was really the only friend I had, so I was spending all my time with him and he would do a lot of things to try to cheer me up. He was really my rock, UNTIL one of my friends agreed to meet up with me after I pleaded to her to tell me what happened to us.

She then went on to tell me how I really hurt her and everyone with the nasty things I said about them. I was dumbfounded, not having any idea what she was talking about. She then went on to show me messages sent from my phone to theirs talking about all the things 'I hate' about them. A lot of it was really rude and apparently this happened with all of them. The only thing Is I never said any of the stuff. As I read through I started to see a pattern. Certain things that 'I' said were the things my fiancé would complain to me about.

I got suspicious and asked him about it. He immediately he broke down crying, telling me how evil they are and how he’s the only friend I’ll ever need and how he had to 'get them out of my life.' We broke up almost immediately, and he still reaches out here and there trying to reconcile, which is a big no."



—Anonymous