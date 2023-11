To learn more about the unit's pricing, BuzzFeed tracked down the exact listing on Street Easy , where we also found how much the unit was leased for to different tenants dating back to 2014. (The price skyrocketed from $5,950 to $7,050 between 2021 and 2023). And, honestly, the minimum payment of $4,524 also feels like a stretch but, according to Zumper , $4,313 is average for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City.